Ruben Amorim coy on link to Manchester United job

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Erik ten Hag as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank">Manchester United</a> boss, according to several reports. Dutchman Ten Hag paid the price for United's poor start to the season, with Sunday's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/28/erik-ten-hag-is-sacked-by-manchester-united-after-poor-start-to-season/" target="_blank">injury-time defeat to West Ham United</a> proving his final game in charge of the Red Devils. That loss left United languishing in 14th place in the Premier League and with just a solitary win in their last eight games across competitions. BBC Sport and Sky Sports both reported that United approached Sporting over Amorim's availability hours after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/28/erik-ten-hag-is-sacked-by-manchester-united-after-poor-start-to-season/" target="_blank">Ten Hag's sacking on Monday</a>. United are yet to comment on the nature of the talks or how advanced they are. Amorim, 39, is one of Europe's most sought-after coaches after reviving the fortunes of the Lisbon club in recent years, winning two Portuguese titles and two League Cups with Sporting since joining the club in March 2020. Sporting are currently top of the Primeira Liga three points ahead of Porto. Speaking at a news conference on Monday ahead of Wednesday's match against Nacional, Portuguese Amorim said he was expecting a question about the United job but was not prepared to talk about it. Other names <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/28/erik-ten-hag-who-will-replace-him-at-man-united/" target="_blank">being touted for the role</a> include former Barcelona boss Xavi and ex-England manager Gareth Southgate. Sunday’s controversial 2-1 defeat at West Ham, in which Jarrod Bowen’s disputed late penalty proved decisive, was the final straw for Ten Hag. Speculation over his future had regained intensity in recent weeks after the 54-year-old Dutchman remained in the role at the end of last season. A club statement shortly before noon read: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. “We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.” Ruud van Nistelrooy has been put in interim charge ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Leicester City. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/erik-ten-hag/" target="_blank">Ten Hag</a> survived a summer review at United, buoyed by having <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/25/manchester-united-stun-rivals-city-to-lift-fa-cup-final-at-wembley/" target="_blank">beaten Manchester City to lift the FA Cup in May</a>, with the club even triggering a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/04/erik-ten-hag-has-found-complete-unity-with-manchester-united-as-he-signs-new-deal/" target="_blank">contract extension</a>. But after only three wins from nine league games, the club have swiftly had a rethink. United indicated it was a unanimous and collective decision, albeit a difficult one to take. The club had wanted to give Ten Hag the chance to work within a new sporting structure set up over the summer, but results and performances have forced their hand. It is understood the club’s hierarchy had not seen enough progress in Ten Hag’s side to believe they were on the right path to challenge again for the Premier League title. After replacing interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Ten Hag ended the club’s six-year wait for a major trophy in his first season when his side beat Newcastle in the League Cup final. The former Ajax boss also led United to a third-placed top-flight finish, but his second season saw United knocked out of the Champions League group phase before finishing eighth in the Premier League.