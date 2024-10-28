Former Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez has emerged as a frontrunner for the Manchester United manager's job. EPA

Sport

Football

Erik ten Hag: Who will replace him at Manchester United?

A look at the frontrunners to take over the Old Trafford reins after the Dutchman left the club following a dire start to the season

Stuart James
Stuart James

October 28, 2024

