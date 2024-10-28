Erik ten Hag: Who will replace him at Manchester United?

Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has emerged as the early favourite to replace sacked Erik ten Hag as the new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank">Manchester United</a> boss. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/28/erik-ten-hag-is-sacked-by-manchester-united-after-poor-start-to-season/" target="_blank">The Dutchman left the Old Trafford club on Monday </a>after two and a half years at the helm. Former Ajax coach Ten Hag led United to the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024 but the club dropped to 14th place in the Premier League <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/27/west-ham-snatch-late-win-against-man-united-as-spurs-go-down-at-palace/" target="_blank">after their defeat at West Ham on Sunday.</a> Here, we look at the potential candidates to replace him. The 44-year-old former Barcelona boss is currently without a club after leaving the Spanish giants last summer. Reds fans were sent into a frenzy on Sunday after Xavi’s wife, Nuria Cunillera, posted a picture of their son Dan wearing a United shirt on Instagram. Xavi, who won La Liga in 2022/23 and the Spanish Super Cup in 2023 as Barca boss, has reportedly twice held talks with United about taking over the manager’s position. United’s co-owners Ineos, led by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are known to be admirers of the former England manager. Southgate left his role as Three Lions boss shortly after the Euro 2024 final, in which they were beaten 2-1 by Spain. He also led the national team to the Euro 2020 final, where they lost on penalties to Italy, as well as the 2018 World Cup semi-finals. The 49-year-old Englishman is available as he has not found work since his short stay at Chelsea came to an end in April 2023. He gained huge plaudits for his time at Brighton, where he turned the south coast club into a force to be reckoned with playing an attractive brand of football. The Ipswich boss is a familiar face at Old Trafford, where he was on the coaching staff between 2016 and 2021. After landing his first managerial job at Ipswich, he took them from League One to the Premier League in just two and a half years. Their tough start to life in the top flight has seen them slip into the relegation zone, however. The Brentford manager knows Dave Brailsford, a key figure in the Ineos team at United, and is known to be admired by Ratcliffe. The 50-year-old Dane would not be cheap to lure to Old Trafford and recently said he was “irritated” by rumours of a switch to United. The former United striker is a club legend and has been appointed interim manager following Ten Hag’s departure. He joined his fellow Dutchman as assistant manager at Old Trafford on a two-year contract in July. Van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals for the club, was head coach at PSV Eindhoven from March 2022 until he resigned one game before the end of the 2022/23 season. The 48-year-old Italian has been heavily linked with the United job. He led Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season and his side were beaten by Manchester City in the 2023 Champions League final.