Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim applauds supporters on Friday night after it was confirmed he will take over Man United. AFP
Sport

Football

'A talent-reducing factory': The huge challenge awaiting Ruben Amorim at Manchester United

Portuguese coach tasked with reinvigorating struggling Premier League giants after dismal start to the season

Andy Mitten
Andy Mitten

November 02, 2024

