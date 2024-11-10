Manchester United thrash Leicester to hand Ruud van Nistelrooy perfect farewell

Ruud van Nistelrooy signed off his last match in interim charge of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/04/ruud-van-nistelrooy-willing-to-help-new-man-united-boss-ruben-amorim-after-overseeing-chelsea-draw/" target="_blank">Manchester United</a> before the arrival of Ruben Amorim by overseeing a 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/01/manchester-united-confirm-appointment-of-ruben-amorim-as-next-manager/" target="_blank">Sporting Lisbon boss</a> is officially due to start work on Monday and the Dutchman has been able to steady the ship in advance with three wins and a draw since Erik ten Hag was sacked. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 17th minute and a Victor Kristiansen own goal before half-time proved decisive before substitute Alejandro Garnacho rounded off proceedings eight minutes from time. United captain Fernandes said: “It was a long time that I wasn’t scoring and now goals are coming in the last few games. Another clean sheet was important for us to bring back the fortress we had here. We have to keep doing that and we have to improve. “Ruud van Nistelrooy fills the club, he loves the club, he wants to bring joy to the players. He brought everyone with a smile to the games, he just wanted us to enjoy it. We wanted to say goodbye as a manager for him properly because he did good things for us. “It’s a new era, a new manager means everything changes but what hasn’t changed is that this club has to get back to where it belongs." Ipswich pulled off the shock of the weekend with a 2-1 success at Tottenham, their first Premier League victory since returning to the top flight this season. Summer signing Sammy Szmodics set them on their way and Liam Delap’s sixth league goal gave them an important cushion two minutes before the interval as Rodrigo Bentancur’s 69th-minute header made for a nervy finish. Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said:<b> </b>"Hugely disappointing. We started slow and passively. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb. Second half we had chances but didn’t do enough to win the game. "It's just down to me. I’m not getting consistent performances from the players. It’s something I need to address. I’m the person in charge so that’s usually the way it goes. I take responsibility. We can’t give ourselves those kinds of mountains to climb." On Ipswich players going down injured regularly, he added: "It seems to be the way the Premier League is going. Clubs are taking strategic time-outs. We just have to cop it. It’s up to the officials not me." Third-placed Nottingham Forest’s three-match winning run came to an end with a 3-1 defeat at home to Newcastle, who recorded back-to-back league wins over top-six sides after five without victory. The visitors came from behind with second-half goals from Alexander Isak, who now has four in four, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes after Murillo had given Forest the lead before the break. Barnes said: "You could see it was just a matter of time for Alexander Isak once he scored that he would go on a run. We are a much better side when he's firing. It's great for him to get on the scoresheet again. "I want to start games. You never want to be on the bench, but when you are, you do everything you can when you come on to the pitch to get back into the team. I can do what I do from the bench from the beginning. "The league table is so tight. It's nice to move up a few places, but the international break comes at the wrong time for us really because we're on a good run."