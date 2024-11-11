Manchester United's Casemiro in action against Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi during Sunday's 3-0 Premier League victory at Old Trafford. PA
Manchester United's Casemiro in action against Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi during Sunday's 3-0 Premier League victory at Old Trafford. PA

Sport

Football

Casemiro: Everyone speaks so well of Ruben Amorim, he can help Man United grow to be at the top of the table

The Brazilian midfielder on his improved form, the future under a new manager and working with club legend Van Nistelrooy

Andy Mitten
Andy Mitten

November 11, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today