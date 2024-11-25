Manchester United's new manager Ruben Amorim on the touchline during the 1-1 draw with Ipswich at Portman Road. AFP

Sport

Football

Ruben Amorim admits Man United 'are going to suffer for long period' after underwhelming start as manager

United held to 1-1 draw by Ipswich Town as Portuguese coach asks for patience

The National

November 25, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today