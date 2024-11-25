Ruben Amorim admits Man United 'are going to suffer for long period' after underwhelming start as manager

Newly appointed manager <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ruben-amorim/" target="_blank">Ruben Amorim</a> did not pull any punches after a disappointing start to his career in the Manchester United dugout on Sunday, admitting the troubled side will "suffer for a long period". United had to settle for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/24/ruben-amorims-manchester-united-reign-begins-with-frustrating-draw-at-ipswich/" target="_blank">1-1 draw at lowly Ipswich Town </a>as Marcus Rashford's early goal was cancelled out by a deflected strike from Omari Hutchinson. There was an electric atmosphere at Portman Road but <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank">United</a> silenced the home fans as they took the lead after 81 seconds through Rashford who stole in between two defenders to steer the ball home after a brilliant run down the right by Amad Diallo. United keeper Andre Onana made a brilliant one-handed save to deny Liam Delap as half time loomed but Ipswich equalised in the 43rd minute as Hutchinson curled a shot into the top corner, helped by a deflection off visiting defender Noussair Mazraoui. The result leaves United in 12th place in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank">Premier League</a> table with 16 points, six off the top four. "We are going to suffer for a long period, and we will try to win games," Amorim said in his post-match press conference. "This will take time, but I know we have to win games. We could have won, we could have lost if it were not for Onana. "We have to understand that and think and be pragmatic that these guys had two days to train and to change so much." United are already 15 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after 12 games and six points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal. Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Alejandro Garnacho were back in the starting lineup as Amorim, 39, made three changes from the win over Leicester City in their final match under <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/12/ruud-van-nistelrooy-leaves-manchester-united-as-ruben-amorim-shakes-up-backroom-staff/" target="_blank">interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy </a>two weeks ago. "They are very good players but we have to improve physically, technically and tactically and we need time to do that," Amorim said. "It's hard to expect anything now. It's not a surprise but you have to see it ... That's why I was a little bit anxious because you can't understand what will happen in the game," the Portuguese added. "They were trying but they were thinking too much in the game. That is normal. But we should have had more possession of the ball and kept more of the ball." Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, who used to manage United's Under-18s side, felt his team could have defeated his old club and paid tribute to Onana's sensational saves to deny Delap. "I thought it was his head to be honest, but if he's saved that from that range, it's an incredible save," McKenna admitted. "The save in the second half was probably a big one. I've not seen it back but that was maybe the clearest chance in the second half, so that's a really good save. "We probably had the better chances, but it was an even game. We certainly felt we could have won it but there is big positives in how we played."