Lionel Messi in running for Fifa's Best Award but no place for Cristiano Ronaldo or Mohamed Salah

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/13/inter-miami-fall-short-in-mls-cup-but-fifa-recognise-benefit-of-the-messi-effect-for-expanded-club-world-cup/" target="_blank">Lionel Messi</a> has been somewhat controversially included on the shortlist for the best men's player prize at the 2024 Fifa Best Awards. The 37-year-old Argentina and Barcelona legend is seeing out his career in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, and failed to make the top 30 for the far more prestigious <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/29/pep-guardiola-rodris-ballon-dor-is-a-special-milestone-for-manchester-city/" target="_blank">Ballon d'Or</a> earlier this year. Messi, who has won a record eight Ballons d'Or in the past, is the only player on the list playing outside of Europe. He scored 20 goals as Inter Miami won the Eastern Conference but was on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/13/inter-miami-fall-short-in-mls-cup-but-fifa-recognise-benefit-of-the-messi-effect-for-expanded-club-world-cup/" target="_blank">the losing side in the MLS Cup play-offs</a> as Atlanta United pulled off a surprise result. Fifa's determination to include arguably the world's most famous player in their competitions was demonstrated when they rewarded Inter Miami's regular season success with a spot at the expanded Club World Cup, delivering a snub to both Western Conference champions LAFC and whoever is eventually crowned MLS Cup champions on December 7. There is no spot on Fifa's shortlist for Messi's great rival <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/26/elon-musk-congratulates-cristiano-ronaldo-after-portuguese-star-guides-al-nassr-to-victory-in-acl/" target="_blank">Cristiano Ronaldo</a>, who led the scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr last season. There is also no place for in-form Liverpool forward <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/27/liverpool-v-real-madrid-ultimate-professional-mohamed-salah-not-distracted-by-potential-anfield-exit/" target="_blank">Mohamed Salah</a>, the leading player from the Arabic world and Mena region. In fact, there are only two nominees from the Premier League, both from Manchester City, in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/29/ballon-dor-2024-rodri-manchester-city/" target="_blank">2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri</a> and striker Erling Haaland. The pair have been recognised after City became the first team in English top-flight history to win four league titles in a row. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/29/uefa-champions-league-table-which-clubs-will-qualify-and-are-man-city-psg-and-real-madrid-in-trouble/" target="_blank">Real Madrid</a> and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr is one of 11 nominees for the prize, which is dominated by players from Spain's La Liga. Vinicius had been heavily tipped to win the Ballon d'Or this year only to find out at the last minute he had been beaten to the prize – voted for by journalists – by City's Rodri. Such was his disappointment, both he and his club Real Madrid <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/29/ballon-dor-2024-rodri-manchester-city/" target="_blank">decided to boycott the ceremony</a> in Paris. Vinicius will once again be among the favourites, and this time might land the individual accolade he clearly feels his performances deserve. The award will be decided by an equally weighted split between fans, current captains and coaches of all women's and men's national teams, and media representatives. Manchester City boss <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pep-guardiola/" target="_blank">Pep Guardiola</a>, who won coach of the year in 2023, is again nominated, alongside Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti, Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni and Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente. Arsenal's David Raya, Manchester City's Ederson and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez are among the nominees for the goalkeeper of the year award. Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin, Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan's Mike Maignan and Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simon are also in the running. The ceremony is set to take place in January as the award takes into consideration the entire calendar year, unlike the Ballon d'Or, which now goes season by season. A date has not been confirmed for the ceremony, but voting remains open for fans on Fifa's official website until December 10. Dani Carvajal (Spain/Real Madrid) Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City) Federico Valverde (Uruguay/Real Madrid) Florian Wirtz (Germany/Bayer Leverkusen) Jude Bellingham (England/Real Madrid) Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid) Lamine Yamal (Spain/Barcelona) Lionel Messi (Argentina/Inter Miami) Rodri (Spain/Manchester City) Toni Kroos (Germany/Real Madrid) Vinicius Jr (Brazil/Real Madrid) Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) Luis de la Fuente (Spain) Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen) Andriy Lunin (Ukraine/Real Madrid) David Raya (Spain/Arsenal) Ederson (Brazil/Manchester City) Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa) Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy/Paris Saint-Germain) Mike Maignan (France/AC Milan) Unai Simon (Spain/Athletic Bilbao)