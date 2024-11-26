Elon Musk congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo after Portuguese star guides Al Nassr to victory in ACL

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Cristiano Ronaldo</a> struck twice for Al Nassr as they continued their progress in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/25/cristiano-ronaldo-aims-to-fire-al-nassr-into-afc-champions-league-elite-last-16/" target="_blank">AFC Champions League Elite </a>with a 3-1 win over Al Gharafa in Qatar. The Portuguese star, 39, helped move <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-nassr/" target="_blank">Al Nassr </a>closer to the knockout stage, needing just two points from their final three group games. The 24 teams in the tournament are divided into two groups of 12 each, with eight from each progressing to the round of 16 after playing eight matches. Al Nassr moved to second spot on 13 points in Group B. Captain Ronaldo had looked destined for a frustrating game following a series of missed opportunities in the first half at the Al Bayt Stadium. Ronaldo had two early shots well saved by goalkeeper Sergio Ricom, and half an hour in he placed the ball on the penalty spot. Sadio Mane went down in the area under a challenge from Matias Nani and the referee awarded a penalty. But the VAR overturned the decision. Ronaldo then missed the best opportunity of the first 45 minutes, heading a free kick just wide from close range. However, the Portugal great finally opened the scoring in the second half when he headed home Sultan Al Ghannam's cross from close range. Al Nassr then doubled their advantage through Angelo Gabriel on 58 minutes, before the Brazilian turned provider six minutes later to tee up Ronaldo for his second. The goal took the former <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank">Manchester United</a>, Real Madrid and Juventus forward to four goals in this season's rebranded competition before he was replaced on 74 minutes. Al Gharafa did pull one back through Joselu, a former teammate of Ronaldo at Madrid. Yet their hopes of an unlikely late rally disappeared when Seydou Sano was sent off six minutes from the end of normal time for a second bookable offence. After the match, Ronaldo thanked his supporters on social media, posting "big win tonight" on X, formerly Twitter. Tech billionaire and X owner <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/15/will-trump-20-policies-benefit-tech-or-only-elon-musk-and-friends/" target="_blank">Elon Musk </a>congratulated Ronaldo in the social media post for what is a significant result for the Saudi side. The win ensured Al Nassr remain unbeaten through five matches in the Western side of the draw, and move second in the 12-team table. The Riyadh club now sit behind only Saudi Arabian counterparts Al Ahli, who maintained their 100 percent record thanks to a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/25/al-ain-v-al-ahli-super-sub-ivan-toney-scores-twice-to-secure-spl-side-spot-in-afc-champions-league-last-16/" target="_blank">double from substitute Ivan Toney </a>to see off Asian champions Al Ain 2-1 in the UAE.