Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the first goal against Al Gharafa in their Asian Champions League match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. Reuters
Elon Musk congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo after Portuguese star guides Al Nassr to victory in ACL

Portuguese scores twice in 3-1 win over Al Gharafa to take Saudi side closer to knockouts

The National

November 26, 2024

