Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr's victory over Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League at the Al Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh. Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo aims to fire Al Nassr into AFC Champions League Elite last 16

Saudi sides dominating western zone with Nassr looking to join Al Hilal and Al Ahli in the knockout round

Steve Luckings
November 25, 2024

