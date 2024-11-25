Cristiano Ronaldo aims to fire Al Nassr into AFC Champions League Elite last 16

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Cristiano Ronaldo</a> will look to help Al Nassr maintain their unbeaten start to the AFC Champions League Elite when the Saudi side take on Al Gharafa in Qatar on Monday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-nassr/" target="_blank">Nassr </a>were thrown a lifeline in the domestic Saudi Pro League when Al Hilal suffered a first league defeat in 551 days as Jorge Jesus' side fell to a surprise 3-2 defeat against Al Khaleej on Saturday. It came 24 hours after Nassr suffered their own setback against promoted Al Qadsiah. Ronaldo scored his seventh goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 defeat that saw him line up opposite Spanish defender <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/06/24/nacho-eyes-euro-2024-glory-with-spain-before-heading-for-new-adventures-in-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Nacho</a>. The two are former longtime teammates from their years at Real Madrid, but it was Qadsiah who celebrated at the final whistle. “It was a different and difficult game against Ronaldo,” Nacho said. “He is my friend and I had the best part of my career playing with him but here we have a different experience and are playing for different teams. It was an honour to play against him.” That defeat looked to have damaged Nassr's title hopes, but Hilal's loss to Khaleej – their first in the league since May 2023 – was compounded by Al Ittihad's 2-0 victory over bottom side Al Fateh, allowing the Jeddah club to leapfrog Hilal into top spot. It was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-hilal/" target="_blank">Hilal's</a> first domestic defeat in 47 matches. “We knew that the victories would not continue because this is football,” said Hilal forward Marcos Leonardo. “We have to work and achieve victory in the next match in the AFC Champions League Elite.” Saudi Arabian clubs have yet to lose in the western zone of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/afc-champions-league/" target="_blank">Asian competition</a> – the 24 teams in the tournament are divided into two groups of 12 with eight from each progressing to the Round of 16 after playing eight matches – and occupy the top three spots. Nassr are third with 10 points from four games and will be almost certain of a place in the next round if they can beat Gharafa. Hilal, Asia's most successful club with four titles, also travel to Qatar to face 2011 winners Al Sadd. Unlike SPL games, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/neymar/" target="_blank">Neymar</a> is eligible to play in Asian competitions but the Brazilian <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/07/neymar-injury-update-al-hilal-confirm-brazil-star-has-hamstring-tear-and-could-be-out-for-up-to-six-weeks/" target="_blank">is still recovering</a> from the injury sustained against Esteghlal of Iran earlier in November. Jeddah club Al Ahli are second, also boasting a perfect record of four wins, and face reigning Asian champions Al Ain. The UAE club are bottom of the group and lost <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/22/soufiane-rahimi-al-ains-hat-trick-hero-rises-to-the-occasion-once-again/" target="_blank">5-4 to Hilal</a> and then <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/06/al-nassr-v-al-ain-cristiano-ronaldo-ends-mini-goal-drought-as-saudi-side-thump-asian-champions/" target="_blank">5-1 to Nassr</a>, defeats which <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/07/hernan-crespo-sacked-six-months-after-guiding-al-ain-to-afc-champions-league-title/" target="_blank">cost Hernan Crespo his job as head coach</a>. The Argentine has been replaced by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/08/al-ain-appoint-leonardo-jardim-to-replace-sacked-hernan-crespo/" target="_blank">Leonardo Jardim</a>, the Portuguese boss who led Al Hilal to the 2021 continental title.