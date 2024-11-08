Al Ain appoint Leonardo Jardim to replace sacked Hernan Crespo

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-ain-football-club/" target="_blank">Al Ain</a> have moved quickly to fill their managerial vacancy with the appointment of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/05/22/leonardo-jardim-to-leave-shabab-al-ahli-after-leading-club-to-adnoc-pro-league-title/" target="_blank">Leonardo Jardim</a> on a contract until July 2025. The Garden City club sacked <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hernan-crespo/" target="_blank">Hernan Crespo</a> on Wednesday following a disappointing start to the season and just six months after the Argentine coach had steered them to the Asian Champions League title. Jardim will now look to revive Al Ain's faltering campaign and lead their bid for domestic and continental honours up to and including next summer's revamped Fifa Club World Cup in the US. The 50-year-old arrives at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium with a wealth of experience in both European and Asian football and was previously a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/05/22/leonardo-jardim-to-leave-shabab-al-ahli-after-leading-club-to-adnoc-pro-league-title/" target="_blank">UAE title winner</a> with Al Ain's rivals Shabab Al Ahli. Jardim made his name in Greek football with Olympiacos where he won a league and cup double in 2013. In 2017, he won the title in France with a Monaco side led by Radamel Falcao and containing the likes of Fabinho, Bernardo Silva and an 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe. Jardim then successfully transferred his methods to Gulf football as he guided Al Hilal to the Saudi Cup and AFC Champions League in 2021 before adding the Saudi Pro League title in 2022. Twelve months later he was a title winner again, this time in the UAE with Shabab Al Ahli, and he returns to the Pro League following a spell in Qatar with Al Rayyan. Crespo, 49, took over Al Ain in November last year and in May led them to victory over Japan's Yokohama F Marinos in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/26/master-and-apprentice-how-hernan-crespo-and-soufiane-rahimi-created-history-for-al-ain/" target="_blank">two-legged final of the Champions League</a>. It crowned a fairytale run that also saw Al Ain eliminate Saudi giants <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/03/11/ronaldo-and-al-nassr-pay-penalty-as-al-ain-secure-shoot-out-victory-in-champions-league/" target="_blank">Al Nassr</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/04/24/al-ain-al-hilal-acl/" target="_blank">Al Hilal</a> on their way to clinching a second continental crown. However, the former Chelsea and Inter Milan star's side had been on a poor run of form since late September, the final straw being Tuesday's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/06/al-nassr-v-al-ain-cristiano-ronaldo-ends-mini-goal-drought-as-saudi-side-thump-asian-champions/" target="_blank">heavy 5-1 away defeat</a> to Al Nassr. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Cristiano Ronaldo</a> scored once in the rout. "The outcome of this season was not in line with our ambitions," the club said in a statement. "While we thank coach Crespo and his technical staff for their efforts and professionalism, the recent performances have fallen short of what we believe this team is capable of." Al Ain have also made a poor start to their UAE Pro League campaign and currently sit eighth in the 14-team table. They have eight points from five matches and are 10 points adrift of leaders Shabab Al Ahli. The club also exited the Intercontinental Cup after a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/30/al-ahly-v-al-ain-cairo-giants-one-step-away-from-facing-real-madrid-in-intercontinental-cup-final/" target="_blank">3-0 defeat to African champions Al Ahly</a> in the second round. In all, Crespo led the team in 47 games, achieving 23 wins, six draws, and 18 losses.