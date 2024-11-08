Slaven Bilic coached Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League up until recently. Getty Images
Slaven Bilic coached Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League up until recently. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Slaven Bilic on managing in Saudi Arabia, Luka Modric's brilliance and his love for West Ham

Croatian manager speaks to The National about his stint at Al Fateh and football culture in the kingdom

Andy Mitten
Andy Mitten

November 08, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today