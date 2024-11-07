Hossein Hosseini of Esteghlal makes as Al Hilal forward Neymar watches during the AFC Champions League Elite match at Kingdom Arena on November 04, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Getty Images

Neymar injury update: Al Hilal confirm Brazil star has hamstring tear and could be out for up to six weeks

Brazilian suffers fresh injury in just second game after a year on the sidelines

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

November 07, 2024

