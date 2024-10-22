Neymar applauds the fans after Al Hilal's 5-4 AFC Champions League Elite win over Al Ain at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on October 21, 2024. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sport

Football

‘I’m back’: Neymar happy with cameo in Al Hilal’s Asian Champions League thriller against Al Ain

Brazilian appeared as a second-half substitute having spent a year out of the game following a knee injury

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

October 22, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today