Al Hilal's Brazilian attacker Neymar warms-up before the match. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Al Hilal attacker Neymar warms-up before the match. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Neymat started on the bench for Al Hilal. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Al Ain starting XI before the match. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Al Ain manager Hernan Crespo with his Al Hilal counterpart Jorge Jesus before the game. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Renan Lod celebrates after putting Al Hilal 1-0 up in the 26th minute. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Al Ain's Mohammad Abbas on the attack at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Getty Images

Al Hilal's Salem Al Dawsari celebrates after scoring one of his three goals. EPA

Al Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates with teammate Neymar after the match. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Soufiane Rahimi, left, celebrates after scoring for Al Ain in the 39th minute to make it 1-1. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Neymar made his first appearance in more than a year. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Soufiane Rahimi scores from the spot for Al Ain to compete his hat-trick in injury-time. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Neymar in action for Al Hilal after coming on as a second-half substitute. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Al Hilal defender Ali Al Bulayhi of is sent off in the 82nd minute. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Salem Al Dawsari celebrates after scoring for Al Hilal in their 5-4 Asian Champions League victory over Al Ain. EPA

Neymar applauds the fans after Al Hilal's 5-4 AFC Champions League Elite win over Al Ain at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on October 21, 2024. Chris Whiteoak / The National

‘I’m back’: Neymar happy with cameo in Al Hilal’s Asian Champions League thriller against Al Ain