Chelsea wish Edouard Mendy 'good luck' after signing Al Ahli deal

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy became the latest Chelsea player to move to the Saudi Pro League as he joined Al Ahli on Wednesday.

N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have finalised transfer to the kingdom's lucrative league while Hakim Ziyech is also expected to join Al Nassr, where he will team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following the announcement, Chelsea wished the gloveman good luck.

"A hugely likeable character on and off the pitch, he will always have a place in our history for his significant contributions to our 2021 Champions League triumph," Chelsea said in a statement.

"For that, and for everything else, we are grateful. Good luck, Edou!"

Reports suggested the deal was for £17 million.

Mendy, 31, joined Chelsea from French team Rennes in 2020 and went on to win the Champions League in his first season at the club. The Senegal goalkeeper also lifted the Club World Cup the following year.

He made 105 appearances in all competitions but was pushed to the sidelines last season after Kepa Arrizabalaga established himself as first choice goalie.

It was reported that new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino intends to keep Arrizabalaga as his main keeper.

Chelsea are in a hurry to offload many players as they look to balance their books to meet financial fair play terms. Kai Havertz is set to join Arsenal in a reported £65m deal while Mateo Kovacic is on his way to Manchester City.

Mendy is part of an ambitious recruitment drive being carried out by Saudi Arabia this summer.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December and Karim Benzema signed for Al Ittihad at the end of the season. Kante also joined Saudi champion Al Ittihad, while Koulibaly and Ruben Neves have signed for Al Hilal.