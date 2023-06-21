N'Golo Kante 'very excited' to join Karim Benzema at Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad

Al Ittihad have confirmed the signing of French midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The former Chelsea star, 32, had been expected to make the move to the newly crowned Saudi Pro League champions since the beginning of the month, but his arrival was announced early Wednesday after he completed a medical in Dubai.

Kante, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, has agreed to a three-year deal at Ittihad. He leaves Chelsea after seven trophy-laden years at the English club.

A club statement read: "Kante's addition to Al Ittihad is considered one of the most high-profile and impactful signings in the club's history. It is part of the club's efforts to establish itself as a top choice for world-class players in the Saudi Professional League."

Kante will join at Ittihad compatriot Karim Benzema, who signed for the Jeddah club earlier this month. The former Real Madrid forward, the current Ballon d’Or holder, was later presented to a reported 60,000 Ittihad fans at King Abdullah Sports City.

On Wednesday, Ittihad posted online a video in which Benzema gave a message to Kante, saying: "One time I told you, you're the best player, box to box, in the world. Now I'm happy to play with you again, and of course, in the best team in Saudi."

Kante, meanwhile, said he was "very excited to play for the Tigers" – Ittihad's nickname.

Kante leaves England following a successful eight years in the Premier League. The former Caen midfielder rose to prominence in the 2015/16 season when he formed an integral part of Leicester City’s shock title win.

Kante made the switch to Chelsea the following summer and went on to capture the Premier League once more, the Uefa Champions League, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup – the 2021 tournament took place last year in Abu Dhabi – during nearly seven years at Stamford Bridge.

However, last season injured restricted Kante to only nine appearances across competitions.

Football in Saudi is currently undergoing period of substantial investment, with Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al Nassr last December and confirmation earlier this month that the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, will take control of the country’s four most popular football clubs: Ittihad, Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ahli.

Last month, Ittihad won their first league championship in 14 years, and ninth overall. Ronaldo’s Nassr were second. They are managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, the former Tottenham Hotspur head coach.