Tiffany Trump visits Luxor on private Egypt trip with family

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, visited Luxor on Saturday as part of a private tourist trip with her Lebanese-American husband Michael Boulos and other family members.

She visited during Egypt’s peak winter tourist season and toured several of Luxor’s most significant archaeological sites and museums, spread across both the west and east banks of the Nile. Local media reported an increased security presence throughout the visit, although the trip itself was described as a personal and recreational one.

The family began their itinerary on the west bank of Luxor, starting with a visit to the Mortuary Temple of Queen Hatshepsut at Deir El-Bahari, one of ancient Egypt’s most distinctive monuments, carved into the limestone cliffs overlooking the Nile Valley. From there, the group continued to the Valley of the Kings and the Valley of the Queens, burial grounds that house the tombs of pharaohs, royal consorts and nobles from the New Kingdom period.

Their west bank tour also included stops at the Ramesseum, the mortuary temple of Ramses II, and the Colossi of Memnon, two towering statues that have long been among Luxor’s most recognisable landmarks.

On the east bank, the tour continued with visits to Karnak Temple and Luxor Temple, both of which remain central to the city’s cultural and historical identity. The family also toured the Luxor Museum and the Mummification Museum, which showcase artefacts, statues and burial practices from different periods of ancient Egyptian civilisation.

The visit concluded with the family attending the evening sound-and-light show at Karnak Temple, a popular attraction that uses narration, lighting and music to recount the history of the vast temple complex.

Boulos is the son of Lebanese-American businessman Massad Boulos, who currently serves as a US special envoy for the Horn of Africa and has been involved in diplomatic and political efforts related to the region.