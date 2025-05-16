Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos announce birth of son

President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a>'s daughter Tiffany has announced the birth of her first child, a boy called Alexander Trump Boulos, who has Lebanese and French heritage. Ms Trump announced the birth of her son on social media on Thursday. Her father said mother and child are “doing great”. “I have spoken to her a couple of times. She's doing great. The baby is great, and we'll be seeing them very soon,” Mr Trump said on Friday as he departed the UAE at the end of this week's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/16/trumps-gulf-tour-marks-a-reset-in-ties-and-long-term-us-engagement/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/16/trumps-gulf-tour-marks-a-reset-in-ties-and-long-term-us-engagement/">Gulf tour.</a> Ms Trump, 31, is married to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2022/11/14/who-is-michael-boulos-tiffany-trumps-lebanese-husband/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2022/11/14/who-is-michael-boulos-tiffany-trumps-lebanese-husband/">Michael Boulos,</a> 27, an American businessman with a French mother and whose father is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/01/trump-middle-east-adviser-massad-boulos-adds-africa-to-his-portfolio/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/01/trump-middle-east-adviser-massad-boulos-adds-africa-to-his-portfolio/">Massad Boulos</a>. The elder Mr Boulos was born in Lebanon and currently serves as a senior aide to Mr Trump, advising him on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/01/trump-nominates-lebanese-american-massad-boulos-as-middle-east-adviser/" target="_blank" rel="">Arab and Middle East Affairs</a> and Africa. Ms Trump is one of the President's five children. Her mother is Marla Maples. “We love you beyond words!” Ms Trump said of the new arrival.