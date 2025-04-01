Trump Middle East adviser Massad Boulos adds Africa to his portfolio

Massad Boulos, the father of President Donald Trump's son-in-law Michael Boulos, has added a new role to his portfolio in the administration.

Mr Boulos, who is already a senior adviser to the President on Arab and Middle East Affairs, will now also be senior adviser on Africa, the State Department announced on Tuesday.

Born in Lebanon, he has strong ties to Africa, having lived and worked in Nigeria for several years. He was the chief executive of SCOA Nigeria, a trucking and heavy machinery company.

According to the State Department, Mr Boulos is set to travel to the continent on April 3 for a trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda.

“During the trip, senior adviser Boulos and the team will meet with heads of state and business leaders to advance efforts for durable peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and to promote US private sector investment in the region,” the department said.

Mr Boulos played a role in helping Mr Trump to secure Arab-American voters in the 2024 election, serving as an emissary to the community. But he has largely been quiet since the President took office.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is a long-time friend of the President, has been Washington’s chief diplomatic presence in the Middle East.

