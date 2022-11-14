Who is Michael Boulos? Tiffany Trump's Lebanese husband

Tiffany Trump, 29, the youngest daughter of former US president Donald Trump, married Lebanese business heir Michael Boulos, 25, in a lavish ceremony at her father’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday.

The couple got engaged in January last year and reportedly met on a night out in Mykonos, Greece in 2018.

It has been reported that they met at a party hosted by Dubai resident and actress, Lindsay Lohan, who owned a nightclub in Mykonos.

The couple were photographed publicly for the first time at a Taoray Wang fashion show in New York in September 2018.

Michael Boulos with Tiffany Trump and her father, former US president Donald Trump. Instagram / Michael Boulos

By November that year, Boulos was spending Thanksgiving with the Trumps at the former US president's Florida home. He also joined the family for Christmas celebrations in Washington in 2018, which Tiffany shared photos of in January 2019.

Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, spoke about her affection for her daughter's partner in a 2019 Town & Country interview, saying: "I adore Michael."

Michael Boulos's family

Boulos was born in Lebanon and raised in Nigeria. He was educated at the American International School of Lagos, before moving to England to study at Regent's University London and City, University of London.

He is the son of Lebanese billionaire businessman Massad Boulos, from the village of Kfaraakka, in the north of the country.

Massad runs Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, and "trades in vehicles, equipment, retail and construction". Michael's now-deleted LinkedIn listed him as an associate director at SCOA Nigeria.

His mother, Sarah Boulos, runs the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria, or Span, which is a “one-stop destination for performance art, dance, theatre, music and visual arts”.

Michael's brother is actor Fares Boulos, who appeared in a 2017 episode of The Crown as Ken Russell. Fares is married to Alisa Boulos who is currently pregnant; the couple announced in July they are expecting a baby boy.

At the time of Tiffany and Michael's engagement, Massad told the Daily Mail: "It’s great news, it’s been an amazing love story and it will continue to be ... This is just one chapter that they’re starting now on a long journey of hopefully love and prosperity."

This article was originally published on July 28, 2019