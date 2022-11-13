Tiffany Trump wears Elie Saab gown to marry Lebanese businessman Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump, 29, daughter of former US president Donald Trump, has married Lebanese businessman Michael Boulos, 25, in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday evening in the evening on Saturday at her father’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The youngest daughter of the former president walked down the aisle in a crystal-encrusted gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. She wore her hair loose in soft waves and carried a modest bouquet of white flowers.

Also wearing Saab designs were the bride's mother, Marla Maples, and her half-sister and maid of honour, Ivanka Trump, 41. Both Maples and Ivanka chose Grecian goddess-style gowns. The mother of the bride wore a lilac gown, with her hair styled in a side ponytail. Ivanka wore a light blue design with her hair straight and loose.

Tiffany Trump with her father and siblings on her wedding day. Instagram / Ivanka Trump

Ivanka shared a photo of all the Trump siblings with their father. Smiling for the camera, Donald Trump Jr, 44, and Eric Trump, 38, are standing on the right of the bride, with the patriarch, youngest brother Barron Trump, 16, and Ivanka on her left.

The groom and the Trump men all wore black tuxedos, some with flowers on their lapel. Boulos's white flower matched the blooms in Tiffany's bouquet.

Tiffany, who is a Georgetown Law graduate, and her father walked down the aisle lined with rhododendron arches, and during the ceremony, a harpist played for the couple.

Ahead of the wedding, Tiffany celebrated her bridal shower in Florida last weekend with her half-sister Ivanka, posting snippets from the day on social media. The bride-to-be wore a white lace pencil dress, while Ivanka and sister-in-law Lara, who is married to Eric Trump, wore matching white and blue floral dresses.

Boulos proposed to Tiffany in January last year in the White House’s famed Rose Garden, during the family’s final week living there before President Joe Biden's term began.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Tiffany said: "It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael. Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"

The photograph was also shared by Boulos, who captioned the portrait: "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together."

The engagement ring was designed by Lebanese-born American jeweller Samer Halimeh, who revealed the ring was crafted with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond, flanked by two trapeze-cut diamonds.

Who is Michael Boulos?

Michael Boulos with Tiffany Trump and her father, President Donald Trump. Instagram / Michael Boulos

Michael is the son of Lebanese businessman Massad Boulos and hails from the village of Kfaraakka, in the north of the country.

He runs Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, and "trades in vehicles, equipment, retail and construction".

His mother, Sarah Boulos, founded the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria, which is a “one-stop destination for performance art, dance, theatre, music and visual arts".

Michael was born in Lebanon and raised and educated in Lagos, the African nation's largest city.

He and Tiffany began dating in 2018, and he has frequently been pictured accompanying the former president's daughter at political events in support of her father.