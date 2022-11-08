Tiffany Trump to marry Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos in lavish ceremony this weekend

Tiffany Trump is set to marry Michael Boulos in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, this weekend.

Tiffany, who is a Georgetown Law graduate, will tie the knot to Boulos, who was born in Lebanon and raised in Nigeria, at the famous Mar-a-Lago resort. It is owned by her father, former US president Donald Trump, and more than 500 guests are expected to attend. Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples, Tiffany's mother, have reportedly overseen plans for the nuptials.

Tiffany, 29, celebrated her bridal shower in Florida last weekend with her half-sister Ivanka, posting snippets from the day on social media. The bride-to-be wore a white lace pencil dress, while Ivanka and sister-in-law Lara, who is married to Eric Trump, wore matching white and blue floral dresses.

Boulos proposed to Tiffany in January last year in the White House’s famed Rose Garden, in the family’s final week living there before President Joe Biden took presidency.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Tiffany said: "It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael. Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"

The photograph was also shared by Boulos, who captioned the portrait: "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together."

The engagement ring was designed by Lebanese-born American jeweller Samer Halimeh, who revealed the ring was crafted with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond, flanked by two trapeze-cut diamonds.

A representative for Samer Halimeh New York told the Daily Mail the jewels were purchased in Dubai, with Halimeh and Boulos flying out to the UAE to select the diamonds.

Who is Michael Boulos?

Michael Boulos with Tiffany Trump and her father, former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Michael Boulos / Instagram

Boulos is the son of Lebanese businessman Massad Boulos and hails from the village of Kfaraakka, in the north of the country.

He runs Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, and "trades in vehicles, equipment, retail and construction".

His mother, Sarah Boulos, founded the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria, which is a “one-stop destination for performance art, dance, theatre, music and visual arts".

Boulos was born in Lebanon and raised and educated in Lagos, the African nation's largest city.

He and Tiffany began dating in 2018, and he has frequently been pictured accompanying Tiffany at political events in support of her father.