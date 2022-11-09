This Dubai cafe is serving Rachel's infamous trifle from 'Friends' for Thanksgiving

What’s not to like? Custard, good. Jam, good. Meat, gooood.

A Dubai cafe is recreating the infamous English trifle Rachel, Jennifer Aniston’s character, made in US sitcom Friends.

Hampstead Bakery in Downtown Dubai will be serving the “dessert”, which Rachel ends up making by mistake in the season six Thanksgiving special when the page of the recipe book she is following is stuck to the page for a shepherd’s pie recipe.

The result is a traditional English trifle, consisting of jam, cream, custard and lady fingers, with a layer of lamb sauteed with peas and onions hidden in the middle.

Not wanting to alert Rachel, who is so proud of her creation, to her error, the friends find excuses not to eat the dish, apart from Joey, who famously loves all food.

Looking confused as to what his pals are worried about, he looks around as he says the memorable line: “What’s not to like? Custard, good. Jam, good. Meat, gooood.”

And those who want to try the famous dish for themselves can head to the Downtown Dubai spot and sample a slice for Dh35. However, those who don’t want to mix the two can try shepherd's pie sans custard for Dh85, and English trifle without the meat for Dh35.

The dish will be available from November 24 to 26.