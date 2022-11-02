Lindsay Lohan speaks of her love for cooking machboos and her life in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan has offered up some insight into her life in Dubai, from cooking Middle Eastern food to her 9.30pm bedtime.

The actress is the November cover star of Cosmopolitan in the US, and in the shoots accompanying interview, she revealed what a random evening at home in the UAE looks like for her.

“I cook a lot,” she said. “I do a lot of an Arabic dish called machboos. It’s chicken with rice and vegetables … I also go to bed really early – 9.30pm.”

Lohan is married to Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas, and has often spoken of her love for Middle Eastern food.

In an episode of her podcast, The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan, earlier this year, she said the Middle Eastern dishes cooked for her by her fiance’s family are her “happy place foods”.

“I feel like my fiance, his family’s food, when his mother makes certain foods, those are my happy place foods,” she said. “They are just so authentic and comforting and exciting.”

Lohan moved to Dubai in 2014 after first visiting in 2008 for the opening of Atlantis, The Palm.

“It took me moving there [to Dubai] to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going and learning to say 'no.' And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first,” she said.

She is about to star in new Netflix film Falling for Christmas, which will be released on November 10.

Lohan also acted as executive producer on the title, as part of a three-film deal with the platform.

Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake, Olivia Perez as Avy in 'Falling for Christmas'. Photo: Netflix

Speaking to Cosmo about the film, she said: “It was really comforting to me, when I got the script, to see a movie that was a rom-com because it’s always fun to work on something lighthearted and family-oriented that makes people happy and provides a bit of an escape.

"And I was excited to kind of come back, to do something with Netflix, who is a big family in a way. It was the right fit for me, especially to be able to executive produce it.”