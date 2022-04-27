Lindsay Lohan talks of her love for Middle Eastern food on her new podcast

Lindsay Lohan has officially entered the world of podcasting.

The actress, who lives in Dubai, released the first episode of The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan this week, in which she interviewed Bobby Berk, star of Netflix’s Queer Eye.

The pair spoke about travel, interior design and their favourite things. They also bonded over their shared love of food, with Lohan revealing that the Middle Eastern food cooked for her by her fiance’s family is her “happy place food”.

“I feel like my fiance, his family’s food, when his mother makes certain foods, those are my happy place foods,” she said. “They are just so authentic and comforting and exciting.”

Lohan is engaged to Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas, who proposed to the star in November.

The Mean Girls actress announced the new podcast series on Instagram last week, saying the show would be a place for her to showcase her “100 per cent authentic self”.

“Having starred in dozens of movies and TV shows, I'm usually the one being interviewed,” she said in a preview of the show. “But now it's my turn to ask all the questions, to dig deep and hear all about the fascinating and wonderful things that my guests are doing in their lives.

“The successes, the failures, the hard work and the moments in life that make you smile, I want The Lohdown on it all,” Lohan said.

While Lohan, 35, has not revealed the full line-up of guests for the series, she said they would come from different backgrounds and would include “actors, musicians, entrepreneurs, producers, YouTube personalities and many more".

She also said the podcast would reveal “the things, people, places and ideas that she loves” with more snippets of her love for Dubai and the UAE likely to be revealed.

Lohan often talks openly of her love for her adopted home. In an interview with Vogue earlier this month, she said she “felt a certain sense of calm” when she moved to Dubai.

“I think it's because paparazzi is illegal there. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life,” she said.

She moved to the emirate in 2014 after first visiting in 2008 for the opening of Atlantis, The Palm.

“It took me moving there [to Dubai] to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going and learning to say 'no.' And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first,” she said.