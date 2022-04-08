Lindsay Lohan says of her move to the UAE that she 'felt a certain sense of calm in Dubai'

Lindsay Lohan has spoken about moving to Dubai in a new interview with Vogue.

The Mean Girls actress, 35, said she "felt a certain sense of calm" when she moved to the emirate.

"It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm," Lohan said in her Life in Looks interview.

"I think it's because paparazzi is illegal there. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life."

Lohan has spoken about living in the UAE at length in the past. She moved to the country in 2014 after first visiting in 2008 for the opening of Atlantis, The Palm.

"It took me moving there [to Dubai] to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going and learning to say 'no.' And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first," she said.

In 2020, she explained to the Lights Out show host David Spade that she lives in Dubai's "Wall Street area", Downtown Dubai.

She is now engaged to Dubai financier Bader Shammas, who proposed in November. Last month, the couple celebrated their engagement in Kuwait.

Lohan shared a photo of a two-tiered cake, topped with a decorative engagement ring in a box, which read, "He asked, she said yes."

The cake had a blue and white decoration with the silhouette of a couple in black. On the base, it said, "Congratulations on your engagement" with the date November 11.

Lohan posted a photo with Shammas on Instagram, captioning it, "My forever."

