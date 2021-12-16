Lindsay Lohan's style evolution in 47 pictures: shy tween to sequinned Dubai star

Lindsay Lohan has grown up in the public eye, evolving from a shy tween to a bold red carpet dresser, navigating a tricky mid-noughties phase of fedoras, hot pants and leather jackets.

While her hair styles and colours have changed quarterly, with phases as a peroxide blonde, brunette, black and red head all checked off, sartorially she has had one constant: sequins.

Be it a low-key photocall, high-glamour gala or a red carpet premiere, Lohan, 35, has been seen in her fair share of bejewelled gowns, tops and mini dresses throughout the years.

When it comes to designers, she has eclectic taste, having sported pieces by everyone from Saint Laurent to Dolce & Gabbana, Cavalli and Balmain in the past. She has also worn Marc Jacobs, Temperley London and Pamella Roland designs in her years in the public eye.

Having sprung to fame in the Parent Trap in 1998 aged 12, and becoming a household name as Cady of Mean Girls in 2004, Lohan is now a Dubai resident, who enjoys the paparazzi-free life the emirate offers.

The actress recently announced her engagement to banker Bader Shammas and is set to star in 2022 Netflix holiday film, Christmas in Wonderland, opposite Glee's Chord Overstreet, so next year looks set to be great for the New York-born star.