Lindsay Lohan celebrates her engagement in Kuwait

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her engagement to Bader Shammas in Kuwait this week.

The Mean Girls star is engaged to Dubai financier Shammas, who proposed to the actress in November.

From what appears to be a hotel room, Lohan shared a photo of a two-tiered cake, topped with a decorative engagement ring in a box, which reads, "He asked, she said yes."

The cake has a blue and white decoration with the silhouette of a couple in black.

On the base, it says, "Congratulations on your engagement," with the date November 11.

Lohan posted a photo with Shammas on Instagram, captioning it, "My forever."

Earlier in the day, Lohan posted a video of the Kuwait Towers and a photo of smoothies from Madison & Heig, a bistro and bakery in Kuwait City.

In February, Lohan spoke about her engagement for the first time during an Extra interview. When she was asked whether she is turning into a bridezilla, she said: "I'm definitely not like that. I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good. And then I can be okay.

"So, I'll be more like that. I'm looking at destinations. I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything."

Lohan confirmed that she will be wearing several dresses on her big day. "That’s the best part," she said.

Shammas, a financier who also lives in Dubai, is assistant vice president at Credit Suisse. He and Lohan were first spotted together at a Dubai music festival in early 2020, before the start of the pandemic.

Lohan also discussed her feelings about Dubai, which she has called home for the past eight years. “What I love about Dubai is that there's a sort of serenity that I find there. Maybe it's because it's so far outside the entertainment side of the world … But I feel a peace and a solace that I don't get anywhere else.

“So when I moved there, I had all this time to look at myself and see how I want to do things in the future, what makes me happy, and how I can be my best at doing them.”