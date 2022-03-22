Inside Kris Fade's live-streamed Dubai wedding

Dubai radio presenter Kris Fade is married. The Australian-Lebanese media personality married long-term partner Brianna Ramirez in a lavish ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai at Jumairah Beach Residence, and live-streamed the entire ceremony with his 250,000 Instagram followers.

Fade, who has a waxwork at Dubai’s Madame Tussauds, has been sharing preparations ahead of his big day with listeners of his daily show on Virgin Radio.

And on Tuesday, he let his followers come along for the whole ride, streaming the ceremony, which started a little later than planned, at around 5.15pm.

The bride wore a form-fitting white gown with spaghetti straps, featuring an embellished lace top half. She wore her hair in a low bun with loose strands at the front, with a long lace veil and carried a bouquet of white roses.

The bridesmaids wore blush pink one-shoulder gowns, with their hair pulled back into low buns. Fade’s daughters, Noushie, 12, and Kikki, 10, were flower girls, with matching blush pink gowns.

Fade wore a white tuxedo, while his groomsman wore classic black tuxedos.

Kris Fade married Brianna Ramirez at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai. Photo: Instagram / Kris Fade

The ceremony took place on the hotel’s lawn, with the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai as a backdrop. A white aisle was flanked by pastel floral arrangements, leading to a flower covered arch, which the bride and groom exchanged vows in front of.

An instrumental version of Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years played as guests waited for the ceremony to start, and the bride walked down the aisle to Damien Rice’s The Blower’s Daughter.

“I believe in fate, and I believe that Instagram was only created so we could meet,” Fade joked during his vows.

“You don’t marry someone you can live with, you marry the person you cannot live without,” he said. “Good luck.”

To mark the occasion, the hotel decorated the fountain in its lobby with a floral arrangement, spelling out the couple’s initials.

It was also revealed that the hotel gifted the couple a “love tree” last year, which was planted in the grounds.

Among the guests were Caroline Stanbury and her husband, Sergio Carrallo, as well as Dubai influencer Nina Ali. Fade’s co-host Priti Malik was part of Ramirez’s bridal party, while fellow Virgin Radio host Brent Black was one of Fade’s groomsmen.

Fade also shared snippets of preparations ahead of the wedding, including a dinner with his groomsman the night before at Dubai restaurant Mimi Kakushi, as well as an at-home massage for the group on the morning of the wedding and a quick gym session.

The couple have been engaged since 2019, when Fade proposed in Jordan, with a little help from Hollywood actor Will Smith.

During the premiere of Aladdin, which was filmed in the country, Smith distracted Ramirez with a selfie, while Fade got down on one knee behind her.