Dubai is best place to plan a wedding in the sunshine, says study

They say that it's good luck for it to rain on your wedding day, but brides and grooms around the world often want blue skies as a backdrop for their wedding photos, rather than grey clouds and umbrellas.

According to a new survey, Dubai is the perfect place to plan a warm-weather wedding, thanks to its long days, almost-guaranteed sunshine and rare bouts of rainfall.

British wedding inspiration website Strictly Weddings complied weather data to rank the global destinations that could be relied upon for sunshine on a couple's big day.

With a score of 9.31 out of 10, Dubai came out on top, thanks to its average temperature of 28°C, average of 10 daily sunshine hours and average monthly precipitation of 0.0 millimetres.

"Dubai is home to some of the most picturesque and romantic resorts in the world, making it a popular destination for couples getting married," the study finds.

In second place is Palm Springs in California, which scored 8.51 out of 10, with an average temperature of 24°C, 11 daily sunshine hours and monthly precipitation of 1.2mm.

Ibiza in Spain was named the third-best location. The Balearic island has an average temperature of 19°C, 10 hours of sunshine daily and monthly precipitation of 8mm. The island scored 7.13 out of 10 overall.

The top five were rounded out by two North American destinations, Honolulu, Hawaii and Los Cabos, Mexico.

The only African destination on the list is Marrakesh, Morocco, which was named the sixth best location for a warm-weather wedding, followed by another popular North American holiday destination, Montego Bay, Jamaica in seventh place.

Bridgetown, Barbados; Cancun, Mexico also make the list.

The second European destination on the top 10 list is Santorini, Greece, which came in 10th place.

Top 10 wedding destinations with the best weather: