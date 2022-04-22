Lindsay Lohan's new podcast to showcase her '100 per cent authentic self'

Lindsay Lohan has announced she is launching her own podcast.

The Mean Girls actress, who lives in Dubai, used Instagram to announce that The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan will be launched on Tuesday.

She told her 10.5 million followers: “Excited to share my new podcast with you!”

The actress and singer shared a short preview of the podcast, in which her 2004 song Rumours can be heard playing.

“Hello, world. It's me, Lindsay Lohan, and I'm here to tell you about my brand-new podcast, The Lohdown,” she said.

“I want The Lohdown to be a place where you can get to know me — the 100 per cent authentic me. Having starred in dozens of movies and TV shows, I'm usually the one being interviewed. But now it's my turn to ask all the questions, to dig deep and hear all about the fascinating and wonderful things that my guests are doing in their lives.

“The successes, the failures, the hard work and the moments in life that make you smile, I want The Lohdown on it all,” Lohan said.

Lohan, 35, is yet to reveal who will guest star on the series. However, she said guests would include people from different backgrounds, such as “actors, musicians, entrepreneurs, producers, YouTube personalities and many more".

The official description of the podcast states that Lohan will share with listeners “the things, people, places and ideas that she loves,” suggesting she could talk more about her love for her adopted home country, something she does regularly.

Read more Lindsay Lohan reveals wedding details and praises Dubai in new interview

In an interview with Vogue this month, Lohan said she “felt a certain sense of calm” when she moved to Dubai.

“I think it's because paparazzi is illegal there. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life,” she said.

She moved to the emirate in 2014 after first visiting in 2008 for the opening of Atlantis, The Palm.

“It took me moving there [to Dubai] to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going and learning to say 'no.' And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first,” she said.

Lohan is now engaged to financier Bader Shammas, who also lives in Dubai. He proposed to her in November. Last month, the couple celebrated their engagement in Kuwait.