12 hotels to open in the Gulf in 2022: from Atlantis, The Royal to Nobu Hotel Riyadh

A new year means new travel plans and with a string of brand-new luxury hotels sweeping the Gulf, there’s no need to venture to far-flung destinations to get your holiday fix.

From long-awaited megaprojects such as Atlantis, The Royal on Palm Jumeirah to opulent desert resorts in Saudi Arabia, Jumeirah's foray into Muscat and the Nobu Hotel Riyadh finally opening its doors, here are 12 hotels in the Gulf that you'll want to put on your 2022 staycation radar.

Jumeirah Muscat Bay, Oman

When: March

Each room at Jumeirah Muscat Bay will have a sea view. Photo: Jumeirah.com

The first Jumeirah hotel in Muscat is preparing to open its doors in March in the secluded Bandar Jissah cove between the Al Hajar mountains and the Arabian Sea. Featuring 206 rooms and suites (each with a sea view), a Talise Spa and a mix of traditional and contemporary restaurants, the hotel has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from Jumeirah, plus incredible hiking routes on its doorstep.

Rates from Dh1,223; jumeirah.com

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Dubai

When: March

Taj’s first beachfront property in Dubai is set to open in March on Palm Jumeirah’s East Crescent. Taj Exotica Resort & Spa will feature 558 rooms, 67 suites and a plush Jiva Spa. Hungry guests will be able to tuck in at eight restaurants including an Italian, a gastropub, an Indian, a rooftop bar and a beach bar.

Rates to be confirmed; tajhotels.com

Nobu Hotel Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

When: Early 2022

A rendering of the Nobu Hotel Riyadh, which will be a glass panelled skyscraper. Photo: Nobuhotels.com

We’ve been waiting almost a decade for the kings of kitchen and screen to unite and in early 2022, codfathers Robert De Niro and chef Nobu Matsuhisa will finally open the doors to the uber-luxurious Nobu Hotel Riyadh. The 23-storey glass-panelled skyscraper will feature 119 rooms and suites, two ballrooms and, of course, the legendary Nobu restaurant itself, which will reopen with the hotel. Black cod in bed, anyone?

Rates to be confirmed; nobuhotels.com

Radisson Hotel Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

When: Early 2022

Radisson Hotel Group is set to open its first resort on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah in early 2022. Radisson Hotel Palm Jumeirah on the famous structure's shoreline will feature 389 rooms and five food and drink outlets, including an all-day dining restaurant and hotel bars with sweeping views of both the city and the Gulf.

Rates to be confirmed; radissonhotels.com

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai

When: Early 2022

W Dubai - Mina Seyhai is a 31-sorey structure near Dubai Marina. Photo: Marriott

There’s a new W hotel opening early this year and we want to know who, what, where, when and why. So, in that order, Dubai’s third Mina Seyahi property (joining Le Meridian Mina Seyahi and The Westin Mina Seyahi) will open near Dubai Marina in early 2022 – because why not? The 31-storey hotel will feature 318 rooms, including 26 suites and an Extreme WOW Suite (W’s take on a Presidential Suite). The FIT Fitness Centre will bring UK-born 1Rebel, the ultimate sport-luxe fitness experience, to the UAE, with a 2,500-square-metre, dual-storey studio in the hotel.

Rates to be confirmed; whotels.com

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

When: July

The new Marriott Palm Jumeirah is due to open in July this year on the Palm’s West Beach promenade, featuring a pristine stretch of private coastline, a luxury Saray Spa and 608 guest rooms, each with a private balcony. Restaurants will include Korean barbecue spot Smoki Moto, Las Vegas concept Saki Rok, poolside Miami Beach-inspired restaurant Coco Fizz, rooftop bar Above Eleven, Cucina, an authentic Italian, and more.

Rates to be confirmed; marriott.com

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

When: September

The brand spanking new Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah on the Palm’s West Beach is taking bookings from September 1, with 608 rooms offering incredible views of the Arabian Gulf. Even more impressive than the scenery, however, is the food, with on-site bars and restaurants including barfly by Buddha Bar, Claw BBQ, factory by McGettigans, Trader Vic’s and more.

Rates from Dh853; hilton.com

Waldorf Astoria Kuwait

When: September

A rendering of Waldorf Astoria Kuwait. Photo: Hilton

The shiny new Waldorf Astoria Kuwait is now accepting bookings for September 2022 for its 200 rooms and suites with panoramic views of the Kuwait City skyline. The hotel sits in the heart of the capital city's biggest shopping and entertainment destination and guests will be able to enjoy direct access to the The Avenues mall with more than 1,100 shops and a 28-screen cinema. There’ll also be a 13,560 square-feet Waldorf Spa, lobby lounge, Peacock Alley and Roka.

Rates from Dh1,250; hilton.com

Anantara Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

When: Late 2022

There’s nothing we like better than sunning ourselves on the deck of our overwater villa, safe in the knowledge that we’re playing our part in saving the planet. This year will see the opening of the UAE’s first eco-resort with floating abodes in Ras al Khaimah, complete with private plunge pools. Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort is expected to open in the latter part of the year featuring 174 rooms, a private beach and an eco-reserve teeming with mangroves.

Rates to be confirmed; anatara.com

Banyan Tree AlUla, Saudi Arabia

When: Second half of 2022

The Banyan Tree resort in Al Ula will blend into the landscape. Photo: RCU

It’s shaping up to be quite a year for Saudi Arabia as tourists descend on the kingdom in search of great food, rich culture and unadulterated luxury - and they’ll find all three at the kingdom's first Banyan Tree resort. The newly rebranded Ashar Resort is set to reopen in the second half of this year in the kingdom’s first Unesco World Heritage Site, AlUla, featuring 82 swanky villas, an indulgent spa and a roster of world-class dining options. The high-end desert resort will be decked out in neutral hues for a seamless blend into the Ashar Valley and the towering dunes that sweep out as far as the eye can see.

Rates to be confirmed; banyantree.com

Atlantis, The Royal, Dubai

When: Late 2022

It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for – and it’s a whopper. Atlantis, The Royal is a behemoth of a hotel spanning 63 hectares and housing 795 rooms and suites, countless hospitality venues and 90 swimming pools - including a 90-metre infinity pool stretching out 96 metres above Palm Jumeirah. Dining will be world-class, with celebrity restaurants from the likes of Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres, though you’ll have to wait until later this year to take your seat at the table.

Rates to be confirmed; atlantis.com

The Jeddah Edition, Saudi Arabia

When: TBC 2022

Back to Saudi Arabia and the opening of another huge name. The Jeddah Edition will open this year on the city's corniche, within the Jeddah Yacht Club, and close to the new Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

This one is a more exclusive affair, with 63 rooms, a signature restaurant, a lounge bar, a rooftop bar, a penthouse terrace, a spa and fitness centre, as well as indoor and outdoor pools. In keeping with the brand’s ethos, the Edition will reflect the culture and social milieu of its location, plus stunning views of the Red Sea.

Rates to be confirmed; editionhotels.com