Liverpool v Man City ratings: Szoboszlai 8, Ekitike 5; Silva 9, Haaland 7

A stoppage-time penalty from Erling Haaland gave Manchester ⁠City a dramatic ​2-1 win at Liverpool in ​the Premier League on ‌Sunday as Pep Guardiola's side narrowed the ​gap to leaders Arsenal to six points.

After a goalless first half dominated by City, Liverpool opened ‌the scoring in the 74th minute when ‍Dominik Szoboszlai's swerving ‍free kick from nearly 30 metres out ⁠found the back of the net.

But City equalised 10 minutes later when Haaland headed a cross over the defence for Bernardo Silva to score from the edge of the six-yard box, before City earned a penalty in added time when Matheus Nunes was brought down by Alisson Becker.

Haaland stepped up to score and silence the Anfield crowd ⁠before Rayan Cherki found ​the net from ‍the halfway line at the death after Alisson went ⁠up ‌the pitch, with Haaland and Szoboszlai tussling for ⁠the ball as it crept in.

But VAR intervened ⁠and the goal was disallowed. The referee sent off Szoboszlai for tugging at Haaland's shirt, awarding City a free kick which Cherki blasted into the crowd before the referee blew the full-time whistle.

What they said:

Liverpool manager Arne Slot: “I am feeling anger and disappointment because, first half, City were the better team without creating that many big chances except the one from Haaland, but the improvement we have made since three or four months ago was visible for everyone. It was a fantastic second half and I was expecting to be more than 1-0 up and then we conceded two goals."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: “Six points is better than nine, but it’s still a lot considering how strong Arsenal are in all departments. But 13 games is a lot in the Premier League. The FA Cup is coming, the final of the Carabao Cup, the Champions League is here. There are many games, injuries, every team playing for something. The last 10 games, from my experience, are not a drama but so difficult. The important thing is to be there and improve.”

Liverpool ratings:

Alisson Becker – 7/10: Crucial stop from Haaland inside 90 seconds as City peppered his goal with 10 shots in the first half. Easier second half until beaten by Silva's fine finish. Cleaned out Nunes for City's late penalty winner.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 8/10: Drilled Liverpool's first shot on target straight at the keeper on 52 minutes. Scored an incredible long-distance free-kick to break the deadlock. But then played Silva onside for City's leveller and sent-off for professional foul on Haaland in a manic finish.

Ibrahima Konate – 7/10: Powerhouse against Haaland and Marmoush. Didn't put a foot wrong in season where he has not been at his best, but Liverpool's rearguard was still breached twice late on.

Virgil van Dijk – 7/10: Booked at start of the second half for a clumsy foul on Haaland but he and Konate were rocks at the back for Liverpool … until the late drama.

Milos Kerkez – 7/10: Showed tremendous strength to hold off Haaland and scramble ball away after the City striker's early attempt was saved by Alisson.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7/10: One magnificent disguised pass in the first half to set up an opportunity for Salah, but Liverpool's midfield was outshone in the opening 45 minutes. His deflected shot forced a wonder save from Donnarumma that would have made it 2-2.

Ryan Gravenberch – 5/10: Like many of his teammates, guilty of giving the ball away needlessly in the first half where City dominated possession. Wild shot high and wide as Liverpool piled on second-half pressure.

Florian Wirtz – 6/10: German playmaker was too often peripheral figure at Anfield. Saw one tame shot blocked by Guehi when well placed.

Mohamed Salah – 7/10: Half-chance in 25th minute but saw shot deflected just wide for a corner. Lobbed shot over the bar from a tight angle after Donarumma flapped at a cross. Curled a stunning cross onto Ekitike's head only for the Frenchman to miss a sitter.

Hugo Ekitike – 5/10: French striker missed a glorious chance to open the scoring just after the break, but curled effort just off target. Then missed an even easier chance minutes later, heading wide with the goal at his mercy.

Cody Gakpo – 5/10: Dutch forward was a passenger in the first half where the home side failed to register a shot on target. Slight improvement in the second half, but never looked like scoring.

Substitutes:

Curtis Jones (for Gakpo, 85') – N/A

Federico Chiesa (for Kerkez, 94') – N/A

Manchester City ratings:

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 8/10: One poor punch handed a chance to Salah but that was the extent of his troubles in the first half. No chance with Szoboszlai's ludicrous free-kick. Stunning one-handed save from a deflected Mac Allister shot deep into stoppage time.

Matheus Nunes – 7/10: Continued his fine season at right-back. Earned City a penalty when he was taken out by a reckless Alisson challenge.

Abdukodir Khusanov – 7/10: Uncomfortable start against the Liverpool press before recovering composure. Headed a tough chance over the bar at the other end of the pitch. Left shaken after taking a knee in the face from Donnarumma and taken off.

Marc Guehi – 8/10: England centre-back was booed by home fans, having nearly joined Liverpool last summer. Immense defensive performance, although millimetres from giving away a penalty for pulling on Salah.

Rayan Ait-Nouri – 8/10: Some fantastic attacking runs down the left from the Algerian, who was a constant threat. One of those runs almost led to a late goal but his shot was saved by Alisson.

Rodri – 7/10: Looked back to his best in a dominant first-half showing. Less assured after the break, lost possession in a crucial area at the start of the second period, which led to Ekitike nearly scoring.

Bernardo Silva – 9/10: Captain's clever pass slipped Haaland through on goal for Norwegian's early chance summed up his performance. Pulled the strings for City and scored vital late leveller.

Nico O’Reilly – 8/10: Relished the breathless nature of the game and was relentless in his challenges, snapping at Liverpool heels throughout.

Antoine Semenyo – 6/10: Smashed low effort from the edge of the area straight at the keeper after the break as game lurched from one end to the other.

Omar Marmoush – 6/10: Egyptian scored a double in midweek League Cup semi-final win over Newcastle, but limited to one dipping shot over the bar from distance here. Hooked on the hour.

Erling Haaland – 7/10: Almost put City ahead inside first two minutes but was denied by Alisson and then Kirkez. Cracked another effort from a tight angle straight at the Liverpool goalkeeper. Headed assist for Silva's goal. Cool and calm finish for the penalty winner. Denied a goal-scoring opportunity by Szoboszlai's professional foul.

Substitutes:

Ruben Dias (for Khusanov, 60') – 7/10: Concussion substitute thumped effort from distance wide of target just after coming on.

Rayan Cherki (for Marmoush, 60') – 6/10: Thought he had scored one of the most bizarre goals you will see to make it 3-1, only for the referee to disallow it in crazy scenes at the death.

Nathan Ake (for Semenya, 96') – N/A