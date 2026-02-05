Omar Marmoush 'happy to reach the final' after firing Man City past Newcastle

Omar Marmoush continued his prolific run against Newcastle United as Manchester City swept into the League Cup final with a commanding 3-1 second-leg victory at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, completing a 5-1 aggregate win and setting up a Wembley showdown with Arsenal.

The Egypt international struck twice inside the opening half-hour as City, already 2-0 ahead from the first leg, extinguished any lingering hope of a Newcastle comeback with a ruthless first-half display.

Tijjani Reijnders added a third before the interval, ensuring Pep Guardiola’s side will contest the final on March 22 against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

City’s intent was clear from the outset and they were in front within six minutes. Marmoush’s low effort took a decisive deflection off Dan Burn and looped beyond the helpless Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle barely had time to regroup before Marmoush struck again, this time powering home a close-range header from Antoine Semenyo’s cross to underline his growing importance in Guardiola’s attack.

The goal marked Marmoush’s 12th for City since joining the club, with five of those coming against Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium. Once more, he proved a persistent thorn in Eddie Howe’s side, combining pace, directness and relentless movement to stretch a visiting defence already under strain.

"We ‌showed a very good mentality," Marmoush told Sky Sports. "We were together as a ‍team. From the first minute, ‍we were very focused on the job. We showed our mentality and ⁠passion and are very happy to reach the final.

"We are here to win trophies. We give our best every day to reach these finals and win silverware. Hopefully, we can do it for all the new players and also the players that were here."

City’s third arrived before the break as Semenyo, influential throughout the opening period, again turned provider. His cut-back found Reijnders arriving late in the area, and the midfielder made no mistake with a composed finish to effectively end the contest before half-time.

Newcastle showed greater purpose after the restart and were rewarded just past the hour mark when substitute Anthony Elanga produced a fine individual effort, shifting the ball onto his right foot before curling a shot past James Trafford. Elanga later missed two gilt-edged chances to further reduce the deficit, one from point-blank range, while Erling Haaland – introduced from the bench – clipped the post at the other end.

Despite the improvement, Newcastle were never able to generate sustained pressure, and City saw out the tie with relative comfort. The victory extends City’s remarkable record of reaching Wembley at least once every season since 2010/11. They have lifted the League Cup eight times, including four successive triumphs between 2018 and 2021, with only Liverpool boasting more wins in the competition.

Guardiola praised his side’s mentality and singled out Marmoush for his impact. “He gives us a special quality,” the City manager said. “His pace, his moments in behind, and his work ethic.”

The City manager also confirmed the club will ask the Football League to reconsider the eligibility of Marc Guehi for the final. The defender, who joined after the first leg, was ineligible under current rules and is set to miss the Wembley showpiece unless an exception is granted. “Why should he not play?” Guardiola said. “We will try.”

For Newcastle, Howe was left frustrated by a poor first-half showing and concerned by an injury to Anthony Gordon, who was forced off before the interval with what appeared to be a hamstring issue. “That first half we weren’t good enough,” Howe admitted. “Our duels were off and it gave us huge problems.”

City, by contrast, march on with another chance for silverware firmly in their sights.