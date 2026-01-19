Marc Guehi joins Manchester City for £20m from Crystal Palace

Manchester City have completed the signing of England defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Guehi, 25, had just six months to run on his deal at Selhurst Park and had made it clear he would not be renewing his contract.

The centre-back was close to signing for Liverpool on deadline day during the summer transfer window but has now opted to join Pep Guardiola's side for a reported fee of £20 million after agreeing a five-and-a-half year deal.

Although available on a free in the summer, City have chosen to expedite their interest and pay a substantial sum – albeit only a fraction of Guehi's true market value – to fend off competition from a host of Premier League rivals as well as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Guehi said: “I am really happy and incredibly proud to be a Manchester City player.

“This move feels like the culmination of all the hard work I have put into my career. I am now at the best club in England and part of an unbelievable squad of players. It feels good to be able to say that.

“I want to grow as a player and a person, and I know at this club that’s going to happen.

“I love football – it has given me so much for so long – and to be able to continue my development at Manchester City is a really special moment for me and my family.

“I absolutely cannot wait to get started now. I want to meet my teammates, train hard, understand what the manager expects of me and then show the City fans what I can do.”

Guehi, who has won 26 caps for England and is expected to start for Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions at the World Cup this summer, captained Palace to victory over City in last season's FA Cup final. That earned the Eagles their first major honour and also a debut season in European competition.

Guehi came through the academy ranks at Chelsea before joining Palace in July 2021 for a fee of £18m. His transfer is City's second major deal of the January window following the capture of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for an initial £62.5m.

City have now signed 12 players for fees above £10m since the start of 2025, with their collapse in the winter months of last season prompting a major squad overhaul.

Guardiola's side are second in the Premier League – seven points behind leaders Arsenal – having lost 2-0 to United in Saturday's Manchester derby. They sit fourth in the Uefa Champions League table and go to Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday night.

“It’s a squad with amazing experience,” added Guehi. “There are so many players that have played at such a high level and won so many things. There are so many exciting, young players as well that have come into the squad and want to do their best.

'With the arrival of Antoine who is an amazing player and he’s proven himself in the Premier League – it’s fantastic and I just want to come in and help and just do my part, be one of the lads and just try to improve.”

City's director of football, Hugo Viana, hailed Guehi as being "one of the best defenders in English football" who is hitting the "prime years of his career".

The Portuguese said: "We are absolutely delighted to bring him to Manchester City.

“I feel we have signed a huge talent who will help us improve. He is only 25, but he has shown already he is a leader, a brilliant professional and someone desperate to improve.

“He is strong, has exceptional defensive qualities, is an intelligent reader of the game, and brings passion and energy every time he steps on to the pitch. I am so pleased it was us he chose to join.

“Marc is entering the prime years of his career. I am sure every City fan is excited to see how good he can be in a sky blue shirt.”