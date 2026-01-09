Antoine Semenyo completes move from Bournemouth to Manchester City

Antoine Semenyo has completed his move from Bournemouth to Manchester City after ending his spell with the Cherries in fairy-tale fashion.

Semenyo has agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal to join Pep Guardiola's side, who currently sit second in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders Arsenal. The transfer fee is a reported a £62.5 million.

The Ghanaian winger celebrated his 26th birthday by scoring in injury-time for Bournemouth to seal a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek, which ended his team's 11-match run without a win.

His 10th goal of the season proved to be Semenyo's final contribution for the club, following on from the 11 goals and six assists in the 2024/25 campaign.

He joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023 for £10m and departs having scored 32 goals and provided 13 assists in 110 appearances for the Cheeries.

“I am so proud to have joined Manchester City," Semenyo said. "I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

“They have set the highest of standards and it’s a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep.

“I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It’s a real privilege to be here."

City will be hoping their new arrival can help kick-start their faltering league season that has seen them draw three games in a row – against Sunderland, Chelsea and Brighton – allowing Arsenal to take control of the title race.

Guardiola's side failed to find the target at Sunderland, conceded a late goal at home to managerless Chelsea and took another first-half lead again against Brighton on Wednesday – thanks to Erling Haaland's 150th goal for the club and 20th of the Premier League season – only for Kaoru Mitoma to level for the Seagulls on the hour.

Semenyo, meanwhile, was given a dream send-off after his match-winning strike on Wednesday night, which saw him given a standing ovation by home fans when he was substituted with seconds left at the Vitality Stadium.

City's director of football Hugo Viana added: “Antoine is a really exciting signing for the football club. He made it clear to us immediately that it was City he wanted to join. His enthusiasm for this football club has been clear throughout this process.

“He has huge quality. Two great feet, pace, power, a habit of influencing games and, importantly, real room for growth and development. I am excited to see the player Antoine can become in the weeks, months and years ahead.

“We are constantly watching players all over the world. Antoine was the one we most wanted. He has shown he can perform in the Premier League. He is humble, hard-working, professional and totally focused on being a better footballer. He is ideal for us.”

Semenyo's departure is the latest in a series of big-money exits from Bournemouth over the past two seasons that includes Dominic Solanke to Spurs (£65m), Milos Kerkez to Liverpool (£40m), Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid (£40m), Dango Ouattara to Brentford (£42.5m) and Illia Zabarnyi to Paris Saint-Germain (£57m).