Liam Rosenior confirmed as Chelsea manager on six-year deal

Chelsea have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new manager after the Englishman agreed a six-year contract with the Premier League club.

Rosenior takes over from Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge after the Italian was sacked on New Year's Day despite winning the Europa Conference League and Fifa Club World Cup in 2025.

The 41-year-old Rosenior had guided Strasbourg to a seventh place Ligue 1 finish in his first season, earning the French club European qualification for the first time in 19 years.

He leaves them still seventh in the French standings, 10 points behind leaders Lens but also top of the Europa Conference League having taken 16 points from a possible 18.

"I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club,” Rosenior said in a statement. “This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.

"My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies.

“To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.”

Rosenior takes over at a critical moment in Chelsea's season. They are currently fifth in the Premier League, 17 points behind leaders Arsenal, and take on West London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

In the FA Cup third round on Saturday, they face another capital club in second-tier Charlton Athletic, then the table-topping Gunners in a League Cup semi-final first leg on January 14.

In the Uefa Champions League, Chelsea are 13th, two points outside automatic qualification for the knockout stages with two games left to play.

“I believe deeply in teamwork, unity, togetherness and working for one another, and those values will be at the heart of everything we do. They will be the foundation of our success,” added Rosenior, who has also managed Derby County and Hull City in England.

“I am excited to work with this extremely talented group of players and staff, to build strong connections on and off the pitch, and to create an environment where everyone feels united and driven by the same goal.

“I want our fans to be proud of who we are and what we represent in every single game that we play. They are the soul of this enormous, historic and huge football club.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Rosenior held an unusual press conference in Strasbourg where he tried to explain his decision to quit the club who are part of Chelsea's BlueCo group. His final match was a 1-1 draw at Nice on Saturday.

“The last 18 months have been a joy and the best of my professional career,” an emotional Rosenior said at the Stade de la Meinau where he had spent the previous 18 months.

“There are certain moments in your life where you have decisions that you can't say no to. This [Strasbourg] for me is a club I would love for the rest of my life.

“But this opportunity for me is something I cannot turn down for many reasons.”

“I want to make this clear, I am here because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically before I move on with the next stage of my career.

“I am so excited for the future, my whole life has worked to be a coach and now to be presented this opportunity at a world class football club is something I have always dreamt of.

“With that is a mixed emotion of sadness of what I am leaving behind. This is the last day I wake up as Strasbourg manager.

“I hope the fans here can understand that. I am looking forward to the challenge, if I didn't think I was ready, I wouldn't have accepted it. The reality is Strasbourg is not on the same level as Chelsea. There are certain clubs you just cannot just turn down. I hope the fans can see that.”

Rosenior also confirmed his back room staff of Khalifa Cisse, Ben Warner and Justin Walker would be joining him at Chelsea.

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

SPEC SHEET Display: 10.4-inch IPS LCD, 400 nits, toughened glass CPU: Unisoc T610; Mali G52 GPU Memory: 4GB Storage: 64GB, up to 512GB microSD Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP front Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5mm audio Battery: 8200mAh, up to 10 hours video Platform: Android 11 Audio: Stereo speakers, 2 mics Durability: IP52 Biometrics: Face unlock Price: Dh849

Veil (Object Lessons)

Rafia Zakaria

​​​​​​​Bloomsbury Academic

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

The bio Favourite vegetable: Broccoli Favourite food: Seafood Favourite thing to cook: Duck l'orange Favourite book: Give and Take by Adam Grant, one of his professors at University of Pennsylvania Favourite place to travel: Home in Kuwait. Favourite place in the UAE: Al Qudra lakes

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ten tax points to be aware of in 2026 1. Domestic VAT refund amendments: request your refund within five years If a business does not apply for the refund on time, they lose their credit. 2. E-invoicing in the UAE Businesses should continue preparing for the implementation of e-invoicing in the UAE, with 2026 a preparation and transition period ahead of phased mandatory adoption. 3. More tax audits Tax authorities are increasingly using data already available across multiple filings to identify audit risks. 4. More beneficial VAT and excise tax penalty regime Tax disputes are expected to become more frequent and more structured, with clearer administrative objection and appeal processes. The UAE has adopted a new penalty regime for VAT and excise disputes, which now mirrors the penalty regime for corporate tax. 5. Greater emphasis on statutory audit There is a greater need for the accuracy of financial statements. The International Financial Reporting Standards standards need to be strictly adhered to and, as a result, the quality of the audits will need to increase. 6. Further transfer pricing enforcement Transfer pricing enforcement, which refers to the practice of establishing prices for internal transactions between related entities, is expected to broaden in scope. The UAE will shortly open the possibility to negotiate advance pricing agreements, or essentially rulings for transfer pricing purposes. 7. Limited time periods for audits Recent amendments also introduce a default five-year limitation period for tax audits and assessments, subject to specific statutory exceptions. While the standard audit and assessment period is five years, this may be extended to up to 15 years in cases involving fraud or tax evasion. 8. Pillar 2 implementation Many multinational groups will begin to feel the practical effect of the Domestic Minimum Top-Up Tax (DMTT), the UAE's implementation of the OECD’s global minimum tax under Pillar 2. While the rules apply for financial years starting on or after January 1, 2025, it is 2026 that marks the transition to an operational phase. 9. Reduced compliance obligations for imported goods and services Businesses that apply the reverse-charge mechanism for VAT purposes in the UAE may benefit from reduced compliance obligations. 10. Substance and CbC reporting focus Tax authorities are expected to continue strengthening the enforcement of economic substance and Country-by-Country (CbC) reporting frameworks. In the UAE, these regimes are increasingly being used as risk-assessment tools, providing tax authorities with a comprehensive view of multinational groups’ global footprints and enabling them to assess whether profits are aligned with real economic activity. Contributed by Thomas Vanhee and Hend Rashwan, Aurifer

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Wicked Director: Jon M Chu Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey Rating: 4/5

Who has lived at The Bishops Avenue? George Sainsbury of the supermarket dynasty, sugar magnate William Park Lyle and actress Dame Gracie Fields were residents in the 1930s when the street was only known as ‘Millionaires’ Row’.

Then came the international super rich, including the last king of Greece, Constantine II, the Sultan of Brunei and Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal who was at one point ranked the third richest person in the world.

Turkish tycoon Halis Torprak sold his mansion for £50m in 2008 after spending just two days there. The House of Saud sold 10 properties on the road in 2013 for almost £80m.

Other residents have included Iraqi businessman Nemir Kirdar, singer Ariana Grande, holiday camp impresario Sir Billy Butlin, businessman Asil Nadir, Paul McCartney’s former wife Heather Mills.

Hunting park to luxury living Land was originally the Bishop of London's hunting park, hence the name

The road was laid out in the mid 19th Century, meandering through woodland and farmland

Its earliest houses at the turn of the 20th Century were substantial detached properties with extensive grounds

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20NOTHING%20PHONE%20(2A) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7-inch%20flexible%20Amoled%2C%202%2C412%20x%201%2C080%2C%20394ppi%2C%20120Hz%2C%20Corning%20Gorilla%20Glass%205%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MediaTek%20Dimensity%207%2C200%20Pro%2C%204nm%2C%20octa-core%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F12GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2014%2C%20Nothing%20OS%202.5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2050MP%20main%2C%20f%2F1.88%20%2B%2050MP%20ultra-wide%2C%20f%2F2.2%3B%20OIS%2C%20EIS%2C%20auto-focus%2C%20ultra%20XDR%2C%20night%20mode%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2030fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2060fps%3B%20slo-mo%20full-HD%20at%20120fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2032MP%20wide%2C%20f%2F2.2%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2C000mAh%3B%2050%25%20in%2030%20minutes%20with%2045-watt%20charger%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Google%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fingerprint%2C%20face%20unlock%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP54%2C%20limited%20protection%20from%20water%2Fdust%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual-nano%20SIM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Black%2C%20milk%2C%20white%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nothing%20Phone%20(2a)%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%2C%20pre-applied%20screen%20protector%2C%20Sim%20tray%20ejector%20tool%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%20(UAE)%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh1%2C199%20(8GB%2F128GB)%20%2F%20Dh1%2C399%20(12GB%2F256GB)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

%E2%80%98White%20Elephant%E2%80%99 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jesse%20V%20Johnson%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Michael%20Rooker%2C%20Bruce%20Willis%2C%20John%20Malkovich%2C%20Olga%20Kurylenko%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45' 1

On the menu First course ▶ Emirati sea bass tartare Yuzu and labneh mayo, avocado, green herbs, fermented tomato water ▶ The Tale of the Oyster Oyster tartare, Bahraini gum berry pickle Second course ▶ Local mackerel Sourdough crouton, baharat oil, red radish, zaatar mayo ▶ One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Quail, smoked freekeh, cinnamon cocoa Third course ▶ Bahraini bouillabaisse Venus clams, local prawns, fishfarm seabream, farro ▶ Lamb 2 ways Braised lamb, crispy lamb chop, bulgur, physalis Dessert ▶ Lumi Black lemon ice cream, pistachio, pomegranate ▶ Black chocolate bar Dark chocolate, dates, caramel, camel milk ice cream



The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona