Manchester United sack head coach Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have parted ways with head coach Ruben Amorim, the Premier League club have confirmed.

“The club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change,” United said in a statement.

“This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

The Portuguese, 40, had been at the Old Trafford helm for 14 months, but hinted after Sunday's 1-1 draw at Leeds United of issues behind the scenes.

Amorim repeatedly raised the prospect of leaving when his contract expires in 2027, and refused to clarify his recent comments about the club’s transfer plans.

After that game, an irate Amorim stressed he was Manchester United’s manager rather than just the coach during an eye-catching press conference in which he told the scouting department and sporting director “to do their job” and stressed he was “not going to quit”.

“I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me,” Amorim had said.

That result left United sixth in the table. While results had improved since his first season in charge – United finished 15th in the table, lost a major final and failed to qualify for Europe – inconsistent performances and rigidity to a formation unsuited to the vast majority of his squad meant Amorim was often at loggerheads with fans and the club hierarchy.

His turbulent time in charge at the club has now come to an abrupt end.

Former United midfielder and current under-18s coach Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.

Amorim's Man United record

Amorim was heavily courted by United following his outstanding work at Sporting, guiding the Lisbon club to two Portuguese league titles. He officially took charge of United on November 11, 2024, replacing Erik ten Hag who was sacked a month earlier.

But the numbers do not reflect well on Amorim's time in charge. He won only 24 of his 63 games in charge across competitions, or 38.1 per cent, the worst rate of any United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

In 47 Premier League games, United lost 19 of them, or just over 40 per cent, and won only 15, less than a third. His average of 1.23 points per game is the worst of any United manager in the Premier League era.

Last season, United finished with their lowest points total (42) and their lowest league position since 1989/90. It was the club's fewest points in a top-flight season since they were last relegated in 1973/74.

Amorim guided United to last season's Europa League final, where they lost to English rivals Tottenham in Bilbao.

United hold the joint record of 20 English top-flight titles along with Liverpool but have not won the Premier League in nearly 13 years.

