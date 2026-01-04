Manchester United ratings v Leeds: Cunha leads the way but Sesko disappoints

Manchester United were made to fight for a 1-1 draw against Leeds United with Matheus Cunha cancelling out Brenden Aaronson's ⁠opener in a chaotic Premier League clash at Elland Road.

The Brazilian forward assumed greater responsibility for United with several key ‌players missing. He proved a constant threat before silencing the home crowd with his second-half ​equaliser.

The pressure will now be on manager Ruben Amorim once again as United were held for the second straight match, following a shocking draw against Wolves.

United have now accrued just six points from the last five matches. They missed a chance to temporarily move up to fourth in the table.

"We know how big this game is for everyone. But it's good to have a ‌point here also," Cunha told TNT Sports.

"It was so hard. We know what to expect, what ‍to bring to the game. ‍They try to do everything to win."

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 6/10: Difficult facing the sun in the first half. Leeds fans didn’t like him taking his time. Best save was after 69 minutes from Noah Okafor’s overhead kick in front of the sell out 36,909 crowd.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10: The man with the throws, he saw a lot of the ball and did well in first half hour before fluffing a 30th minute shot over. Switched to right back after an hour.

Leny Yoro - 7/10: Better – much better - after a rough few weeks, but struggled to get close to Dominic Calvert-Lewin who hit the post with a 35th-minute header. Header well saved on 40. Gave the ball away in the lead-up to the opening goal and was brought off.

Ayden Heaven - 6/10: Got a foot to a 24th minute ball ahead of James Justin as fans shouted for a penalty. Switched off before Leeds goal and was brought off. Playing more minutes than he thought he would and learning quick.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10: United’s captain and thrived amid the vitriol of the Elland Road atmosphere. With so many players missing, United needed their experienced players to stand up. And they did.

Luke Shaw - 7/10: Left wingback made a good defensive header at the back-post on 20 as the back five started well. Fine corners, though crossing could’ve been better.

Casemiro - 7/10: Gave the ball away three times in first 10 minutes, one leading to a Leeds attack, yet his footwork was the best on the pitch at other times. So clever in tight areas. Wonderful pass to Benjamin Sesko on 54.

Manuel Ugarte - 7/10: Intelligent header in first-half to set up an attack. Escaped with the ball after 51 and ran length of pitch – after a counterattack. Tough conditions and he was up for them.

Matheus Cunha - 8/10: Volleyed the ball superbly in the net after seven minutes but it was offside. Dangerous low ball in on 39 but nobody there to tap it home. Then blasted a shot over a minute later. Gave ball away too much, but then got the equaliser in an instant reply – as he was shifted to 10. Clipped the post too. Then appeals for a penalty against him.

Patrick Dorgu - 6/10: Didn’t make a 27th minute run to chase a fine ball. He probably felt he’d be offside. Smart ball forward two minutes later, then booked for a block on Calvert-Lewin on 33. Involved with some of the best moves and took risks, but that also means losing the ball.

Benjamin Sesko - 5/10: Tough against his physical compatriot Jaka Bijol. Still adapting – the ball wasn’t sticking with him. Awful header from a Casemiro ball on 54. Side-footed a shot wide on 74. Big miss from six yards out. Nobody around him for large periods of the game but works hard. Needs a goal.

Substitutes

Joshua Zirkzee (Yoro, 63') - 8/10: Played a wonderful ball inside right channel to set up the equaliser as soon as he entered the pitch. Great run to set up Sesko with a top chance on 74. Did well, became the main man.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

A%20Little%20to%20the%20Left %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMax%20Inferno%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PC%2C%20Mac%2C%20Nintendo%20Switch%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company Profile Name: JustClean Based: Kuwait with offices in other GCC countries Launch year: 2016 Number of employees: 130 Sector: online laundry service Funding: $12.9m from Kuwait-based Faith Capital Holding