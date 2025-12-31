Manchester United player ratings v Wolves: Zirkzee 5, Casemiro 6, Heaven 7

Manchester United closed a turbulent year with frustration rather than celebration, being held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford by bottom club Wolves.

Ruben Amorim’s side, missing eight players, struggled to impose themselves despite taking the lead through Joshua Zirkzee, whose deflected effort was cancelled out by Ladislav Krejci.

The result left United sixth in the Premier League table, two points adrift of Liverpool in the final guaranteed Uefa Champions League place, with the Reds holding a game in hand.

Yet Amorim struck a note of optimism, insisting that United’s true potential will only be realised once injuries ease.

“I’m really confident,” the Portuguese coach said. “When we recover all the players, we are going to be a strong team. There is no doubt in my mind.”

Wolves, who arrived on a run of 11 straight defeats, took encouragement from a third point of the season. Rob Edwards acknowledged the unease among the Old Trafford crowd and felt his side deserved their reward.

“It’s progress,” he said. “Overall, it was a really good performance.”

Man United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 7/10: Had nothing to do for 40 minutes then made two double saves, the first with his right foot from Hugo Bueno on 41 minutes. Wolves then equalised three minutes later. Dived left to make another double save on 63. Best of an underperforming bunch.

Luke Shaw - 6/10: Hit the crossbar with a third-minute corner. Huffed and puffed as United went ahead but failed to hold a lead for the sixth time this season.

Lisandro Martinez - 6/10: Not as imperious as he was against Newcastle, but then the focus was entirely different.

Ayden Heaven - 7/10: Jumped forward superbly to intercept a ball which led to United's goal. Boos when he went off on 74 minutes.

Diogo Dalot - 5/10: Nominally started at right-back but moved all over as the formation changed. Cut across goal to head wide on 53. Cradelled the ball amid cries for handball on 77.

Patrick Dorgu - 6/10: Played on the left rather than the right, where he’d done so well against Newcastle, but he’s looking the part. Super cross to Sesko on 33, then a shot on 37. Some clumsy touches and a wild shot

Manuel Ugarte - 5/10: Needed to move the ball quicker in the first half. Gave away a silly foul on 56. Lack of intensity, understanding and connections was more prevalent in the middle.

Manchester United players look on as Wolves grab an equaliser at Old Trafford. AFP

Casemiro - 6/10: Horribly frustrating moment when he ran slowly over the halfway line in the 85th minute and was tackled. With so many players missing, it needed the experienced heads like the Brazilian to help control the game against a Wolves side also missing players. Didn’t happen.

Joshua Zirkzee - 5/10: His deflected shot led to the opening goal on 27 minutes, but he was brought off at half time for tactical reasons as United struggled against a side who had picked up only two points out of a possible 54 before kick off.

Matheus Cunha - 5/10: Bright start against his former club, but faded like his team. Swept a shot well over on 50 minutes, yet his former side succeeded in slowing the play down with a back five and compact midfield.

Benjamin Sesko - 6/10: The target man who got into the right areas and got the right crosses. Did well after 14 minutes, turning and hitting a low shot wide. Then had a header off a Dorgu cross on 33. Headed against the outside of the post on 38. Another header on target on 82, direction but no power.

Substitutes

Jack Fletcher (On for Zirkzee, 45') - 6/10: Got his foot onto a looping Shaw cross. Swiped at a ball on 93, which went over.

Leny Yoro (On for Heaven, 74') - 6/10: A substation which wasn’t welcomed by fans at Old Trafford – but the Frenchman did OK.

Bendito Mantato (On for Ugarte, 74') - 6/10: A debut for the right winger who plays for England’s Under-19s. Tried to beat his man a couple of times and overhit a cross.

