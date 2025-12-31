Arteta says Arsenal 'on the right track' for Premier League title after statement win over Villa

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s emphatic victory over Aston Villa was the clearest indication yet that his side are ready to end their long wait for a Premier League title, after a ruthless 4-1 win at the Emirates Stadium sent a warning to their rivals.
The result carried extra significance for an Arsenal team that have fallen narrowly short in recent seasons. Runners-up for three consecutive campaigns, they have often been praised for style and promise but questioned over their capacity to deliver in defining moments. Against a Villa side who arrived on an 11-match winning run, Arteta’s players provided a compelling answer.
The contest had been finely balanced at the interval, with Villa enjoying spells of first-half control and failing to capitalise on early pressure. That wastefulness proved costly. Within minutes of the restart, Arsenal seized the initiative decisively, helped by a rare error from Emiliano Martinez. The Argentina goalkeeper failed to hold a corner, allowing Gabriel Magalhaes to force the ball home and tilt the momentum in the hosts’ favour.
What followed was a spell of authority that underlined Arsenal’s evolution. Martin Zubimendi doubled the lead moments later, before Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus applied clinical finishes to complete a dominant display. Ollie Watkins’ stoppage-time strike was a mere footnote on a night when Villa were comprehensively outplayed.
Arsenal end 2025 five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand, with Villa now six points adrift in third. More importantly, this was the type of landmark win that had been missing earlier in the campaign, following defeats at Villa Park and Liverpool, and draws with Manchester City and Chelsea.
“Well, it has been a great 2025 on a personal and professional level,” Arteta said. “The way these guys, the club and the staff make me enjoy my work every single day is brilliant. In 2026, we know what we want. We will have to work really hard for it every single day, but I think we are on the right track.”
Ending Villa’s club-record equalling winning streak also offered a measure of personal satisfaction. Earlier this month, Unai Emery’s side had snatched a late victory against Arsenal, a result that lingered in the background as the teams met again in North London. This time, there was no such anguish for Arteta.
“It is a beautiful evening,” he said. “The first 10 minutes were a bit shaky and we had to adjust things. After that, we grabbed the game and we were creating the chances. The way we started the second half was amazing. We really turned things up and were efficient in everything that we did.”
Arteta highlighted the quality of his side’s finishing and reserved particular praise for Gabriel Magalhaes, who impressed on his first start since returning from injury in November. Tasked with containing Watkins, the Brazil defender delivered a commanding performance.
“We saw it today,” Arteta said. “He came back after six weeks out and composed himself against one of the best strikers in the league. I thought he was tremendous.”
There was a brief postscript at full-time when Arteta and Emery did not exchange handshakes, with the Villa manager suggesting his compatriot was caught up in celebrations. Arteta dismissed the issue, while Emery pointed instead to Martinez’s mistake and the injury to Amadou Onana as decisive moments. “That changed everything,” Emery said. “Arsenal have the power they showed. That is football.”
Depleted United settle for point against Wolves
Elsewhere, Manchester United closed a turbulent year with frustration rather than celebration, being held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford by bottom club Wolves. Ruben Amorim’s side, missing eight players, struggled to impose themselves despite taking the lead through Joshua Zirkzee, whose deflected effort was cancelled out by Ladislav Krejci.
The result left United sixth in the table, two points adrift of Liverpool in the final guaranteed Uefa Champions League place, with the Reds holding a game in hand. Yet Amorim struck a note of optimism, insisting that United’s true potential will only be realised once injuries ease.
“I’m really confident,” the Portuguese coach said. “When we recover all the players, we are going to be a strong team. There is no doubt in my mind.”
Wolves, who arrived on a run of 11 straight defeats, took encouragement from a third point of the season. Rob Edwards acknowledged the unease among the Old Trafford crowd and felt his side deserved their reward. “It’s progress,” he said. “Overall, it was a really good performance.”
Caballero defends Palmer decision
Chelsea assistant coach Willy Caballero moved to ease tensions at Stamford Bridge after Enzo Maresca’s decision to substitute Cole Palmer during Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth provoked a furious reaction from supporters.
Maresca was subjected to chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” when Palmer was withdrawn just after the hour mark, with Chelsea pushing for a winner that might have halted their alarming dip in form. Instead, the move appeared to drain momentum from the hosts, who were later booed off following a result that left them with just one victory from their past seven Premier League matches.
The draw added to the scrutiny on Maresca, whose side sit fifth but have now dropped 13 points at home from winning positions this season. Yet Caballero, deputising for the Italian in post-match duties, defended the decision and insisted Palmer’s long-term welfare had been the priority.
“Any supporter wants to have the best players on the pitch, and we want that as well,” Caballero said. “But Cole is coming from a long injury. We need to find the right substitutions to go for the game and also to look after the health of our players. We want to have them for the rest of the season.”
On the pitch, Bournemouth struck early through David Brooks before Palmer levelled from the penalty spot. Enzo Fernandez put Chelsea ahead, but Justin Kluivert’s equaliser ensured the visitors left west London with a point.
Despite speculation linking Antoine Semenyo with a move to Manchester City, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola expects the Ghana forward to feature against Arsenal on Saturday, insisting: “It’s not his last game with us.”