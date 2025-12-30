Fifa World Football Awards 'reflects Dubai’s position on the global football map'

World governing body Fifa has issued a statement confirming that its new event to be held from next year in Dubai will be its only official annual awards ceremony.
Since 2017, Fifa has held the Best Awards to honour the world's best players, coaches and teams. Its most recent event was held in Doha earlier this month, with Ousmane Dembele named best male player and Aitana Bonmati best female.
From 2026, the event will be known as the Fifa World Football Awards, gathering the world’s most influential football figures to celebrate the best players, teams, and achievements of the beautiful game from the previous year.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino made the surprise announcement during a keynote speech on Monday at the World Sports Summit held at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.
“We are delighted to join forces with Dubai, a city that lives and breathes football, as we develop this world-class event,” Infantino said in a Fifa media release.
“These world football awards will not just be an award ceremony, but an innovative way to celebrate football and honour the official top performers of the year both on and off the pitch.”
The announcement was made during day one of the two-day World Sports Summit, with Fifa and the Dubai Sports Council signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to confirm the new partnership.
It will mark the staging of another major awards ceremony in the region.
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of the DSC, said: “The Dubai Sports Council enjoys a strong partnership with Fifa, which has resulted in numerous initiatives announced by Gianni Infantino from Dubai in recent times, impacting the global football landscape.
“We are pleased to announce this new agreement, which underscores the continued cooperation between us and reflects Dubai’s prominent position on the global football map. It also highlights Dubai’s role in developing the game worldwide and shaping a brighter future for the world’s biggest and most popular sport through launching pioneering initiatives, honouring outstanding individuals and hosting major events,” he added.
“Dubai is committed to supporting the development of the global sports system in general, and football in particular, and possesses all the necessary elements for success in fulfilling this role optimally, ensuring a significant Emirati impact on global sports.”
