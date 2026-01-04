Ruben Amorim 'frustrated not to win' as Manchester United held to a draw again

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim saw the glass as half full after a 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Sunday.

Matheus Cunha’s second-half equaliser rescued a point for United at Leeds as one of English football’s bitterest rivalries finished in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Cunha fired his side level just three minutes after Brenden Aaronson had put Leeds in front and despite coming under late pressure, the visitors held on.

Leeds hit the post through Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-half header and will be frustrated not to have ended their 23-year wait for a league win against the Red Devils.

But Daniel Farke’s side extended their unbeaten run to seven matches and climbed eight points clear of the relegation zone, while Amorim’s side missed the chance to climb into the top four.

It was the second successive 1-1 draw for United after a similar result against Wolves.

United boss Amorim was pleased with the effort of the team.

"I think we played well. I think we had more control in this game than we showed against Wolves. That is important because it shows how you can prepare for this week with the mistakes that we learnt from the last game," Amorim told TNT Sports.

"We controlled Leeds, on the set pieces, the second balls, they are really quick up front. We controlled it well.

"We had our opportunities to win the game. We are losing games on the details - the Leeds goal, we are controlling the game and then one kick of the ball in transition but we managed to get back into the game. Last year it would be different. This year we are more in control of the games but we are frustrated not to win."

The fact some saw Leeds as slight favourites said everything about the two sides’ current form and one look at United's team sheet before kick-off raised home hopes of a rare success in this fixture.

Amorim’s struggles to find a winning formation have been compounded by a long list of absentees, including Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Captain Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Mathijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount all missed out through injury and the likes of teenage twins Jack and Tyler Fletcher, Bendito Mantato and 17-year-old Godwill Kukonki made up a youthful visitors’ bench.

Amorim said he would rather focus on the overall effort, given the resource constraints.

"If you play so well during 90 minutes and you have a mistake, that can happen. If you look at the game we had chances to score the second one and nobody would be talking about the goal of Leeds."

All clubs have one eye on the transfer window, but Amorim wants to focus on the pitch.

"United is one of the best clubs in the world. If you are here and focusing on a different club then something is wrong with you. Just focus on the game and prepare with the players that we have. We have more too, I expect more minutes for Fernandes and Mount, so we have more players that can help us."

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim with Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. EPA

In a scrappy ‌first half, United had ‍a goal ‍ruled out for offside when ⁠Cunha volleyed home from range while Leeds' in-form striker Calvert-Lewin saw a glancing header come off the post.

Leeds broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute when Aaronson was put through on goal by Pascal Struijk but their lead lasted less than three minutes ⁠when substitute Joshua ​Zirkzee set ‍up Cunha for the equaliser.

The game sprung ⁠into ‌life in the last half-hour and ⁠both teams had opportunities to find ⁠a winner in an entertaining second half. But ultimately they shared the spoils.

Amorim is beginning to feel the heat again after a run of just six points from his side’s last five matches and they entered Sunday's match after being booed off the field when held by lowly Wolves in their previous match.

United have won only three of their last 11 league games and passed up the chance of temporarily climbing into fourth place above Liverpool.

