Guardiola praises performance but rues missed chances in Man City draw with Sunderland

Pep Guardiola cut a frustrated figure at the Stadium of Light as Manchester City’s profligacy in front of goal condemned them to a goalless draw against Sunderland, a result that kept the champions four points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

City thought they had made the perfect start when Bernardo Silva turned home from a corner inside the opening minutes, only for celebrations to be cut short by an offside flag. It set the tone for an evening in which fine margins repeatedly went against Guardiola’s side despite long spells of dominance.

Brian Brobbey forced an early save before Erling Haaland was denied at the other end, while Sunderland threatened sporadically on the break, Trai Hume heading narrowly over just before the interval. City’s pressure intensified after the restart, Savinho twice going close at the start of the second half before Eliezer Mayenda tested Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The clearest opportunities arrived late on. Josko Gvardiol saw a powerful header brilliantly saved by Joeri Roefs before the defender struck the post with 16 minutes remaining, summing up a night when City found every route to goal blocked. Sunderland held firm to extend their unbeaten home league run to 10 games.

“Really good game, especially the second half,” Guardiola said. “The first half was really tight, the chances we missed to score a goal in the six-yard box. We had many there, we had good actions against a fantastic team.

“I’m so proud and delighted with the way we played in this difficult stadium against a difficult opponent. We did everything to win, but in the end we couldn’t do it.”

City had beaten Sunderland 3-0 at the Etihad last month, but Guardiola acknowledged the growth of Regis Le Bris’s side since then. “Really good, a surprise,” he said. “I don’t know if teams are able to come here and create what we create. When you are five, six, seven times in the six-yard box, you should score a goal.”

Despite the frustration, Guardiola quickly turned his attention to a packed schedule. “Now it’s recovery because we have two days to the Chelsea game and we’ll go for it,” he added.

Le Bris, meanwhile, praised his players’ discipline and courage as Sunderland continued their impressive campaign, sitting seventh at the halfway stage. “One more good point against one of the best teams in Europe,” he said. “With many threats, they can score from everywhere, so I think we defended well.”

Slot praises Ekitike for staying on his feet

At Anfield, Liverpool were also left frustrated as their title challenge stalled in a goalless draw against a resolute Leeds United.

Arne Slot was particularly rueful about an early incident involving Hugo Ekitike, who stayed on his feet despite heavy contact from Pascal Struijk.

“If he had fallen down it would probably have been a penalty,” Slot said. “But this season so many times when we were fouled we did not get a penalty. Our players try to stay on their feet and then it is hard for VAR to interfere.

“We are just who we are. We stay on our feet.”

The stalemate was Liverpool’s first goalless draw since December 2023 and highlighted the difficulties of breaking down a well-organised low block.

“Ball possession means not a lot if you cannot create enough chances,” Slot admitted. “Against a low block you need pace, individual moments or counter-attacks, and it’s not easy when there are 11 players in front of you.”

Leeds boss Daniel Farke was delighted with a performance that delivered a first clean sheet since August. “It was always clear we would need a special performance to travel away with a point,” he said. “There were periods where we had to suffer but we didn’t allow clear-cut chances.

“We really deserved a clean sheet. It’s good for the mood and the confidence.”

