Rasmus Hojlund has scored nine goals in 20 appearances for Napoli since joining on loan from Manchester United. EPA
Sport

Football

Rasmus Hojlund's transfer a 'formality', says Napoli sporting director

Dane has resurrected his career back in Italy after difficult spell at Manchester United

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

January 01, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

Rasmus Hojlund's permanent transfer to Napoli from Manchester United is a "formality", according to the Italian club.

Hojlund joined the Serie A champions on a season-long loan last September after a disappointing two-year spell at Old Trafford where he struggled for goals and game time.

The Dane has been given the opportunity to lead the line at Napoli in the absence of the injured Romelu Lukaku, and has rewarded the faith shown in him by manager Antonio Conte.

Hojlund, 22, has scored nine times in 20 appearances this term, including a double in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Cremonese that keeps Napoli third in Serie A on 34 points, two behind leaders Inter, and on course to secure Uefa Champions League qualification.

“We did everything we could to sign him,” Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

“There were more storied clubs interested, but his will was crucial, and we are proud of it.

“There’s an option to buy and an obligation to buy if we qualify for the Champions League.

“The player considers himself a Napoli player, and the same goes for us. This is extremely important.”

Last month, Hojlund posted a picture after helping Napoli win the Italian Supercoppa in Saudi Arabia with the caption: "What a great decision looks like."

The fee for Napoli to make the transfer permanent is reportedly £38 million. Asked if Hojlund’s permanent Napoli transfer was just a “formality”, Manna replied: “As of today, I think so.”

Hojlund joined United from Atalanta in August 2023 for £64m, plus a potential £8m in add-ons.

Popular with his teammates, Hojlund failed to establish himself as United's lead marksman under first Erik ten Hag and his successor, Ruben Amorim. A meagre return of 14 goals in 62 Premier League appearances suggested the player was not up to the rigours of English football.

Benjamin Sesko, Hojlund’s replacement at Old Trafford, has so far struggled to adapt to the Premier League and scored only twice since joining from RB Leipzig in a deal worth up to £73.7m.

NapoliManchester United