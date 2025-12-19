Antonio Conte praises Rasmus Hojlund as Napoli seal Italian Supercoppa final berth in Riyadh

Rasmus Hojlund inspired Napoli to a 2-0 win over AC Milan with a second-half goal to book a place in Monday’s Italian Supercoppa final.

Riyadh once again played host to elite European football as the Italian champions comfortably beat Milan at Al Awwal Park.

Goals from David Neres and Hojlund sealed the win for Antonio Conte's side in front of a packed crowd. They face the winner of Friday's second semi-final between Inter Milan-Bologna.

Conte praised the impact of Danish striker Hojlund, who continues to impress during his time with the club, having joined on loan from Manchester United over the summer.

"Hojlund has a very promising future and, whenever he plays for us, he gets more experience and improves his ability. Today, he was decisive," said Conte.

"These young players in my team they have the power regardless of the circumstances. We are a very strong and difficult team for any opponent. Looking at the match today, the win gives us an advantage mentally."

Milan had their moments in the first half against a Napoli team generally content to sit back patiently. It was Napoli, though, who broke the deadlock on 39 minutes.

After receiving the ball on the left-hand side, Hojlund's ball across the box was parried by Mike Maignan. Unfortunately for the Milan goalkeeper, it went straight into the path of Neres, who instinctively tapped home.

Hojlund was involved again for Napoli's second in the 63rd minute, only this time he was the goalscorer. The former Atalanta striker finished up a Leonard Spianzzola assist, effectively putting the game to bed.

Milan tossed Luka Modric into the fray shortly after, drawing applause from the Saudi Arabian crowd, but it was too little too late for Milan.

Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri was disappointed for the local fans hoping for a Rossoneri win, but believed Napoli were good value for the victory.

"In such matches, usually players are nervous and, personally, I think Napoli deserved the win," he said.

"We thank the fans, they were very close to us ever since we got here. We apologise to them, we disappointed them, and we will try to make it up to them by achieving our goals."

