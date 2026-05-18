Trump says Gulf leaders persuaded him to halt planned US strike on Iran

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he had delayed planned US military strikes on Iran after appeals from Gulf leaders, who told him serious negotiations with Tehran were under way.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed had urged him to delay the attack, which he said had been scheduled for Tuesday.

"Based on my respect for the above mentioned leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen Daniel Caine, and the United States military, that we will not be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow," he wrote.

Mr Trump said the delay would allow for “serious negotiations” to take place and that his allies believed negotiations could produce an agreement acceptable to the US and countries across the Middle East.

“This deal will include, importantly, no nuclear weapons for Iran,” he wrote.

But Mr Trump also warned that the US military had been ordered to remain ready for a “full, large-scale assault” if talks fail to end the war started by the US and Israel in late February.

He has called on Iran's leader to admit defeat and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the blockade of which destabilised global energy markets and caused domestic pressure for Mr Trump at home.

Efforts to broker a ceasefire have so far stalled, as he has called Tehran's response to US proposals "unacceptable."

On Sunday, he issued another warning, saying “the clock is ticking" for Iran.