Dubai club Al Ittifaq tease Mario Balotelli signing on social media

Reports that Mario Balotelli is about to sign for UAE side Al Ittifaq on Friday have been given more fuel after the Dubai-based club teased a post about the Italian on their social media channels.

The National reported that the Italian striker, 35, was set to fly into the country to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the First Division club. Repeated attempts to reach the club for comment went unanswered on Thursday and Friday morning.

But in a social media update posted on the club's Instagram account late Thursday, the question "our next signing?" accompanied a silhouette of what is clearly Balotelli in trademark muscle pose.

Should the move materialise, it would represent one of the boldest signings in UAE football history.

Though far from the player he once was, Balotelli has enough body of work and enough elite clubs on his CV to boost the profile of both the club and league.

Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan and Liverpool are just some of the clubs Balotelli has represented during his storied career. Ittifaq would be his 14th club and the UAE the sixth country he has played in.

Al Ittifaq are bottom of the 15-team First Division with six points from 11 matches having won only two league games all season.

Balotelli's last competitive performance came for Italian side Genoa in December 2024. He was released by the Serie A side last July after only six appearances.