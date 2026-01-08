Mario Balotelli reportedly on his way to Dubai to sign for Al Ittifaq

Mario Balotelli is set to sign for UAE First Division side Al Ittifaq in a surprise move, according to multiple reports.

The Italian striker is a free agent and has been without a club since being released by Serie A side Genoa last July.

According to the reports, the 35-year-old former Manchester City, Liverpool and AC Milan striker is set to sign with the Dubai-based club on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Friday. The National has reached out to Al Ittifaq for comment.

Should the move materialise, it would be the 14th club of the Italian's colourful career and in a sixth league.

Al Ittifaq are on the hunt for a goalscorer as well as a sharp rise in form, having registered only six league goals and won two games all season. They sit bottom of the 15-team league with six points from 11 matches.

Known for showing off his chiselled physique after important goals, Balotelli's talent has often taken a back seat to his outspoken comments, off-field antics and falling out with various coaches throughout his career.

Balotelli first came to prominence as a precocious teenager at Inter Milan and was part of the Nerazzurri's treble-winning side of 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

A move to City soon followed, with Balotelli part of the club's first Premier League-winning team under Abu Dhabi ownership in 2012. He also collected an FA Cup winner's medal in 2011.

In one famous moment at the club, Balotelli celebrated a goal against Manchester United by unveiling a shirt with the words “Why always me?” after reports that the player and his friends had set a part of his house on fire by letting off a firework.

He returned to Italy to sign for AC Milan in January 2013 before a move back to England with Liverpool in August 2014. However, his time at Anfield was not a happy one, with just one goal in 16 appearances.

Balotelli was loaned back to Milan for the 2015/16 season, where he again managed just one goal in 20 league appearances.

A move to France appeared to reignite the fiery forward, particularly a prolific spell at Nice where he averaged more than a goal every other game.

He scored twice against Germany to fire Italy into the final of Euro 2012. However, the Azzurri were completely outclassed by Spain in the championship match, losing 4-0. The last of his 36 caps came in 2018. Balotelli scored 14 goals for his national team.

A series of disappointing spells at clubs in his homeland, Switzerland and Turkey followed, with Genoa deciding to cut their losses on a player who failed to score in six substitute appearances for them, appearing to bring the curtain down on one of the most divisive players of a generation.

Balotelli's last competitive performance came for the Italian side in December 2024.