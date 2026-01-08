Afcon 2025: Pressure on hosts Morocco, Mahrez still key for Algeria, Salah plays down Egypt chances

It’s been a high-quality Africa Cup of Nations so far and it’s no surprise it has delivered us an All-Star quarter-final line-up teeming with heavyweight clashes.
Here’s a look at the four matchups taking place in Morocco this Friday and Saturday.
Mali v Senegal
Friday, 8pm UAE – Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier
Mali sprung a surprise against Tunisia in the last-16. Playing with 10 men from midway through the first half, they conceded a late goal before equalising in the 96th minute to force extra time. Their brave efforts were ultimately rewarded as they edged out the Tunisians in a penalty shoot-out that saw their goalkeeper Djigui Diarra make two crucial saves.
The Eagles have made it to the Afcon quarter-finals for a seventh time and are seeking their first semi-final since 2013.
In this edition, they’ve reached the final eight without winning a game in open play, drawing all four of their matches, and now face a mighty opponent in Senegal, who are unbeaten so far in Morocco, scoring 10 goals and conceding just twice.
The 2021 champions historically have an edge over Mali and are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against their West African rivals.
Senegal have played all their matches so far in Tangier, while Mali played three in Casablanca and one in Rabat before they head north for their quarter-final showdown.
Key players
Mali’s Lassine Sinayoko has scored three so far this tournament, while keeper Diarra is the main reason they’re in the quarter-finals.
Senegal’s Pape Gueye inspired his side’s comeback win over Sudan in the last-16, netting a brace en route to their 3-1 victory. Sadio Mane has provided one goal and three assists for the Lions of Teranga so far in Morocco and the 33-year-old is the team’s irreplaceable leader.
Bayern Munich striker Nicolas Jackson has two goals and one assist through four matches and is looking like a player with something to prove amid club-level scrutiny.
Quotes
Mali coach Tom Saintfiet: “Senegal will be the favourites, just as Morocco and Tunisia were in our previous matches. We have a clear objective, which is to remain in the competition.”
Senegal coach Pape Thiaw: “We needed to dig deep to come from a goal down to be able to win the match [against Sudan]. Now we will focus on the next match by correcting some of the mistakes we noted in this game and pursue our goals with intensity.”
Cameroon v Morocco
Friday, 11pm UAE – Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat
One of the most highly-anticipated showdowns of the quarter-finals stage, five-time African champions Cameroon will take on hosts Morocco, who are seeking their first Afcon title in 50 years.
Morocco claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Tanzania to punch their ticket to final eight, while Cameroon squeezed past South Africa 2-1.
This will be their fourth meeting in Afcon finals – and first in nearly 40 years – with Cameroon holding the edge with two wins and one draw against the Atlas Lions.
Morocco are under immense pressure to win the tournament on home soil, and despite boasting an All-Star cast, have had some shaky performances, and their coach Walid Regragui is under scrutiny and has been booed by fans almost every game.
Key players
Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz is the first Moroccan to score in four consecutive Afcon games and is the tournament’s leading goalscorer so far. Achraf Hakimi returned from an ankle injury and immediately proved vital in the last two games, providing the assist for Diaz against Tanzania.
Rumoured Manchester United transfer target Carlos Baleba was named Man of the Match in the game against South Africa and has been a catalyst for Cameroon in midfield all tournament.
Quotes
Cameroon’s Baleba: “We know that Morocco is a good team, a great football nation. As we have been doing from the beginning, we will remain calm, we will continue to work hard, and we will see how we can prevent them from playing and win the game.”
Morocco’s Diaz: “The competition is hotting up and we faced our toughest opponent in this Tanzania team. Not everything worked, we know that, but fortunately we managed to secure our qualification. Now, we are going back to work to be fully ready for the quarter-finals.”
Algeria v Nigeria
Saturday, 8pm UAE – Stade de Marrakesh, Marrakesh
Arguably the biggest matchup of the last-eight stage, Algeria and Nigeria are the only two teams to have won all four of their games so far this tournament.
They booked their quarter-final spots in contrasting fashion though with Nigeria hammering Mozambique 4-0 and Algeria claiming a narrow extra-time 1-0 victory over Congo, thanks to a stunner from substitute Adil Boulbina, who scored five minutes after coming off the bench.
Seeking a fourth African crown and first since 2013, Nigeria were runners-up in the most recent Afcon in 2023.
The Super Eagles are considered one of the top contenders for the title but enter the quarter-finals with some trouble behind-the-scenes as they announced on Wednesday Akor Adams has temporarily left the national team camp to visit his mother who has been hospitalised.
Adams has had a growing influence among Nigeria’s attacking line, tallying up one goal and two assists so far this tournament.
There was also tension between the two stars of the team, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who had an on-pitch heated exchange during Nigeria’s last-16 triumph over Mozambique.
Osimhen appeared to be confronting his teammate for not passing to him on a clear scoring opportunity and later requested to be subbed off. The Nigerian Football Federation has played down the incident though and have assured the issue was quickly resolved internally.
Meanwhile, Algeria are chasing a third Afcon title and first since 2019, which saw the Desert Foxes knock out Nigeria in the semi-finals en route to victory.
Key players
Three goals and an assist from Osimhen, along with three goals and four assists from Lookman have shaped Nigeria’s journey in Morocco so far. They’ll both be crucial for the Super Eagles on Saturday.
Algerian veteran Riyad Mahrez is also on three goals this tournament and he’ll be a key figure for the North Africans along with Ibrahim Maza, Mohamed Amoura
Quotes
Nigeria’s Lookman: “We are playing very well and scoring goals consistently. We have strong attacking qualities, which allow us to create many chances. The team is in good shape, and we will continue to take the tournament one game at a time.”
Lookman on Osimhen: “He's our number one guy, everyone knows this. Top striker, top player, the rest is not really important. There are no issues between me and Victor. It's just football. He is my brother.”
Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic on facing Nigeria: “I’m happy with these kinds of matches because they require us to work hard and play aggressively against title contenders.”
Egypt v Ivory Coast
Saturday, 11pm UAE – Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir
Another clash of the titans between record seven-time African champions Egypt and defending champions Ivory Coast will bookend the quarter-finals.
Egypt gave a mediocre performance to eke past Benin with a 3-1 extra-time victory in the last-16, while Ivory Coast eased past Burkina Faso 3-0.
The Pharaohs have lost a key defender in Mohamed Hamdy, who ruptured his ACL and was carried off the pitch against Benin, while Mahmoud Trezeguet has sustained an ankle ligament injury.
Meanwhile, Ivory Coast are bidding to become the first nation since Egypt in 2010 to successfully defend the Afcon crown.
Key players
Amad Diallo’s flair and creativity have been on full display for Ivory Coast. The Manchester United winger has tallied up three goals and one assist, while Mohamed Salah has been the guiding force for Egypt, scoring three goals so far.
Quotes
Egypt's Salah: “I don't think we are a favourite at all [to win the title]. We have young players, and most of them play in Egypt. We just fight for our country and we see where we can go, but everybody gives their best.”
Ivory Coast's Diallo: “First of all, we fought together as a team. Everyone is focused on contributing in whatever way they can. There is also a real chemistry on the pitch, a closeness between us that makes our play more fluid.
“There is a genuine connection, a certain rhythm in the way we play. No one is trying to be the hero or to shine individually for the country. If I have the chance to make the pass, I do it. It’s instinctive; I give him the ball. That’s how we play.”