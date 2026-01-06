Mohamed Salah says Egypt 'not favourites' to win Afcon after hard-fought win over Benin

Mohamed Salah admitted Egypt are not among the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations after needing extra time to overcome Benin 3-1 in Agadir to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Egypt kept Marcel Dandjinou plenty busy in the first half but could not find a way past the Benin goalkeeper who looked in inspired form.

Marwan Attia broke the deadlock in the 69th minute, guiding home an assured finish after Salah had initiated a move down the right.

Benin refused to be overawed by a team ranked 57 places above them by Fifa, and grabbed a well-deserved equaliser when Jodel Dossou capitalised on a defensive error to equalise and force extra time.

Egypt's experience eventually proved decisive, with Yasser Ibrahim restoring the Pharaohs' lead with a lopping header on 97 minutes before Salah sealed victory with a quick counter-attack in the 124th minute.

With it, Egypt secured a place in the last eight, where they will face either defending champions Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals in Agadir on Saturday. It ended Benin's hopes of replicating their 2019 run to the quarter-finals.

Hossam Hassan's ‍side are bidding to win the title ⁠for the first time since 2010 and a record eight times overall.

"I don't think we are a favourite at all [to win the title]" Salah told reporters. "We have young players, and most of them play in Egypt. We just fight for our country ... but everybody gives their best and you could see today".

The 33-year-old Liverpool forward said there were no easy games in Afcon.

"The level is quite similar, I ⁠told the team yesterday that ​no side loses ‍by four or five goals. [Benin] have a good team and a ⁠good ‌coach ... I'm glad we managed to win in the ⁠end".

Salah's goal was his 10th in 22 games at Afcon, two fewer than Hassan El-Shazly, Egypt's all-time top scorer in the tournament and one fewer than his current coach Hassan.

Osimhen at the double for Nigeria

There were no such problems for Nigeria as a brace by star striker Victor Osimhen set the Super Eagles up for a comfortable 4-0 victory over Mozambique.

Nigeria topped their group with three wins but without really convincing that they were serious title contenders in Morocco.

Any doubts over their title credentials were dispelled in ruthless fashion in Fes, however.

Osimhen was wheeling away in celebration with barely two minutes on the clock before his goal was ruled out for offside.

Nigeria would not have to wait much longer to start celebrating, Ademola Lookman finishing with aplomb after a neat cutback in the area by the lively Akor Adams.

Atalanta forward Lookman then turned provider for Osimhen, who doubled Nigeria's lead five minutes later with a close-range finish.

The game was effectively over two minutes after the restart as Galatasaray striker Osimhen tapped home to make it 3-0.

Adams sealed victory with an emphatic strike on 75 minutes to set the Super Eagles up with a quarter-final showdown against either Algeria or DR Congo on Saturday.

